3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 1-1 draw v Millwall

Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Millwall side at The Den yesterday.

The result allowed Vincent Kompany’s side to extend their lead at the top of the Championship to 12 points but it looked for long periods as though they were going to come away with the victory.

Ashley Barnes scored the opener six minutes into the first half and the Clarets had chances to move further ahead before substitute Tom Bradshaw fired in an equaliser in the 85th minute.

It’s Huddersfield Town and Neil Warnock up next at Turf Moor but before our focus shifts to that, here’s three things we clearly learnt about Burnley from last night’s draw…

Scott Twine is growing into the player he was last season

Signing Scott Twine from MK Dons was one of the most exciting bits of business the Clarets did in a busy summer window but injuries have meant he’s not been able to recreate his 2021/22 League One player of the season form this term.

Twine is back fully fit now and was given his first Championship start at The Den against Millwall. It’s never an easy place to play, particularly for a diminutive flair player like the 23-year-old, but there were signs that he’s growing back into the attacking weapon he was last season.

He won the ball high up to create Annas Zaroury’s early chance, whistled a low strike past the post himself not long after, and it was his effort on goal that directly led to Barnes’ opener.

Kompany labelled the playmaker “outstanding” after the game and though you feel the best is yet to come from him in claret and blue, there have certainly been promising signs of late.

The Championship is proving a fantastic learning experience for their young defenders

Kompany started 20-year-old Ameen Al Dakhil and 24-year-old Hjalmar Ekdal as his central defensive partnership for last night’s game, in what will have been a fantastic learning experience for the duo.

They both joined the Clarets in January and are signings with the future in mind. A hard-fought game like that, when the visitors had to defend lots of set pieces against a physical side in a hostile atmosphere at The Den, has to be good for their development.

The Championship title and promotion are all but wrapped up but the latter part of the season can be a real learning experience for Kompany’s young defenders and it is proving that way already.

Given Taylor Harwood-Bellis is unlikely to be a Burnley player next season, there is an opportunity for at least one of Al Dakhil and Ekdal to force their way into the manager’s thinking as a starting centre-back in the Premier League.

Even they are struggling with the rigours of the second tier

Burnley have dominated in the Championship this term as their position 12 points clear at the top of the table illustrates but even they are struggling with the rigours of the second tier.

Speaking after last night’s game, Kompany praised his squad for coming through a tough period that has thrown a bit of everything, including fixture congestion, injuries, and illness at them.

It’s an experience that can only help the young coach and his players in the future.