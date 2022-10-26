3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 1-0 win v Norwich

It was an important three points sealed for Burnley on Tuesday night.

Vincent Kompany’s side overcame the difficult task of taking on Norwich City at Turf Moor in midweek Championship action.

The victory moved the Clarets to top spot in the league table, albeit having played a game more than 2nd place QPR.

The win also extended Burnley’s unbeaten run to 14 games, with their last loss coming at the hands of Watford on 12 August.

In fact, that remains the only loss that the club has suffered in the league this season, with eight wins and eight draws totalling for 32 points from their opening 17 games.

Here we look at three things we clearly learned about Kompany’s team following their victory over the Canaries on Tuesday night…

Patience is key

It was a long time coming before Jay Rodriguez eventually sealed the match-winning goal in the 82nd minute.

A penalty was earned when Grant Hanley handled a cross inside the box, but the important aspect of this goal was the team’s patience in forcing the error.

This was something even Kompany himself highlighted after the game, but Burnley didn’t panic in the closing stages and stuck to the game plan well.

This meant they were recycling possession instead of needlessly giving it away, and they worked the ball into the box on multiple occasions.

By doing so, the pressure eventually told and the game was decided on that one moment of madness from the Scottish defender.

Pragmatic approach sees out result

With the winning goal coming so late in the game, Burnley were able to quickly make adjustments that allowed them to shore up the defence in the final moments.

While Arijanet Muric was called into action for a massive save from Teemu Pukki right at the death, Kompany still managed to get the team through these closing stages quite well.

Sacrificing Rodriguez for Matt Taylor also showed a willingness to take a more pragmatic approach to ensuring three points were secured, which could be vital across this season.

Promotion credentials obvious

A 14-game unbeaten run, with four wins from their last five, makes the Clarets the most in-form side in the division.

Their position atop the table is a fair reflection of the work the team has done under Kompany, and the performances they have put in.

The comeback win over Sunderland showed the fighting spirit of this side last weekend, but the win over Norwich showed they can go toe to toe with their promotion rivals and come out on top.