3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 1-0 defeat v Watford

Vincent Kompany was handed his first defeat as Burnley boss yesterday as Tom Cleverley’s first-half stoppage-time goal saw Watford win the Championship tie 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Clarets were on top for long periods and had plenty of chances of their own but a phenomenal performance from Daniel Bachmann, amongst others, kept them at bay.

Four points from games against Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, and Watford represents a decent return for a new manager but Kompany will be determined to get back to winning ways against Hull City.

They welcome the Tigers to Turf Moor on Tuesday evening but before the focus shifts to that game, here are three things we learnt from last night’s defeat…

The final third remains the problem area

The new expansive style of play that Kompany has installed at Burnley has rightfully drawn plenty of plaudits but, simply put, the game is about scoring goals and they’ve not been able to do that consistently this term.

Despite being in the ascendancy for the majority of their three Championship games, the Clarets have scored just twice and they weren’t clinical enough against Watford last night.

They had more than double the number of shots as the Hornets and four times more on target but weren’t able to beat Bachmann, which is a reflection of his impressive display and their poor production in the final third.

There are question marks over whether Ashley Barnes is the right player to lead the line while Jay Rodriguez looked very rusty after returning from injury.

The final third remains the problem area for them and it may need to be solved via the transfer market.

Jack Cork is a vital cog

Kompany made a bold call in leaving Jack Cork out of the starting line up and it turned out to be a mistake.

The 33-year-old is not as glamourous as Josh Cullen or Josh Brownhill but yesterday’s game highlighted his importance to the side.

The Clarets struggled to find their usual rhythm without him and were much, much better when he was brought on.

Cork is a vital cog in that midfield and it would be a surprise to see him miss out in big games again.

It’s important to remember how much has changed

While Burnley supporters will likely head into every game expecting to win after dropping down to the Championship, it’s important to remember how much has changed at the club.

Kompany is now at the helm and has installed a completely different style of play as he looks to take advantage of the fact that the Clarets are likely to be in the ascendancy in most games.

Add to that the massive squad turnover – with the majority of their key players from 2021/22 departing and plenty of new arrivals brought in to replace them – and it makes sense that things might take a while to click.

We saw that in yesterday’s game as there were points when it was clear that these players are still getting to know each other on the pitch.

It was never going to be a quick fix at Burnley and patience is needed.