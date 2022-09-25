3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol Rovers after their 1-0 defeat to Accrington

Bristol Rovers’ winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions as Accrington Stanley earned victory at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

It was a bad day at the office for Joey Barton’s side as their poor League One form continued with this defeat.

A failure to turn possession into dominance was the biggest downfall in this game for Rovers who were well beaten by Accrington.

Stanley’s Joe Pritchard headed the only goal of the game from a near-post corner, delivered by Sean McConville on 54 minutes to secure the visitors a second away win of the season.

Aaron Collins had Bristol Rovers’ best chance of the game when he hit the woodwork with a shot on the turn after 82 minutes. Collins had other efforts too, but it was not enough to get Barton’s side back into the game.

With the defeat leaving Bristol Rovers 21st in the table, we take a look at three things we learnt from their defeat to Accrington.

Failing to turn possession into goals

Joey Barton’s side were the dominant side in terms of possession, having 57% of the ball throughout the 90 minutes.

That failure to turn their dominance on the ball into dominance in the game proved to be their downfall once again this season with Accrington looking far more threatening.

Bristol Rovers sit sixth in the possession stats this season, but are failing to dominate games when it comes to chances, with opposition sides finding it easy to cut Barton’s side open.

Lacking a spark

Last season, Rovers had Elliott Anderson and Anthony Evans providing a spark in the side in the second half of the campaign and it seems they missed both of their presence in this game against Accrington.

With Evans struggling to replicate his form from last season and no Anderson, Barton is struggling to find the right blend for his side.

Without that spark as well, it makes sense that they’re struggling to turn possession into dominance and good goalscoring chances.

Too easy to score against

Bristol Rovers have developed a soft touch with opposition sides. Despite Accrington only scoring one goal in this game, they had the better chances against Rovers.

This is something that will no doubt frustrate Barton considering the amount of possession they have. With a back five when in a defensive transition, Bristol Rovers should not be conceding at the rate they do.

With the third worst defensive record in the league, Barton could be on borrowed time to turn the form around.