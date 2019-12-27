3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their defeat at Charlton

Bristol City succumbed to their fourth-straight defeat in the Championship yesterday, losing 3-2 at Charlton Athletic.

Macauley Bonne had given Charlton the lead at half-time yesterday but soon after the restart the Robins were back on level terms through Andreas Weimann.

It was Niclas Eliasson with the assist less than a minute after coming off the bench, and the Swede then put Bristol City ahead on the hour-mark.

But Lee Johnson’s side had five-minutes of madness, conceding goals to Bonne and then Alfie Doughty late on to give the Addicks their first win in 11 attempts.

The Robins are now 10th in the Championship table, with four points separating them from 6th-place Preston North End.

Here we take a look at three things we learnt about Bristol City after yesterday:

Eliasson has to start more

Robins’ fans and pundits have been saying it all season. He came on at half-time against Charlton yesterday and within a minute had set-up Weimann for the equaliser – his 9th assist of the season.

It was a well-taken goal to put his team ahead and despite Charlton coming back to win, Eliasson managed to stand out and again fans are asking why’s he so often starting on the bench.

Eliasson changed the game yesterday, and Johnson will likely get a lot of criticism if he doesn’t start him against Luton on Sunday.

Can’t defend the long ball

All three of Charlton’s goals yesterday, to some extent, came from long balls. Be it balls from deep or just clipped over the last man, Bristol City’s defenders found themselves running back towards their own goal far too many times yesterday.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1. Where did Bristol City finish in the Championship during 18-19? 14th 11th 8th 7th

Bonne had a field day up-front against the Robins, running in behind and causing havoc. But it brings to light the organisation of that defence – they have players like Tomas Kalas and Ashley Williams at the back but neither are blessed with pace, and neither looked to be communicating properly yesterday.

Out of top-six contention?

With that defeat yesterday, Bristol City’s early hopes of a top-six finish look to be dwindling.

After coming so close last season there was a lot of hope and expectation surrounding Bristol City this time round but going into 2020, they seem to have taken a step-back from where they were this time last year.

It was a strong start to the season for Johnson’s side but things soon turned sour and having lost three Championship games all season up until December, they’ve gone and added four more this month.

Spells like these come and go in a season and Johnson will be hoping that it is just a ‘spell’. But they looked deflated yesterday, and things could easily go from bad to worse against a tricky foe in Luton this weekend.