3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 3-2 win over Posh

Chris Martin’s 84th-minute goal helped Bristol City bounce back to winning ways against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Ex-Robin Sammie Szmodics scored an impressive brace against his former employers while a Nathan Thompson own-goal and George Tanner’s first strike for the club meant scores were level heading into the final 10 minutes at a sodden Weston Homes Stadium.

But some industrious work from Liam Williams handed Martin a chance to secure all three points and he did exactly that, creating space for a shot before whipping his effort in at the near post.

The result means that Nigel Pearson’s side head into the international break in ninth, two points outside the top six, and feeling very positive.

With that in mind, here are three things we clearly learnt about City after their 3-2 win…

The Robins are unparalleled in the Championship away from home

City’s struggles at Ashton Gate, where they are yet to win under Pearson, are well documented but Saturday’s game was a reminder of just how effective they’re on the road at the moment.

The Robins have now won four of their six games away from home, with the 12 points they’ve earned from those fixtures meaning they’re top of the Championship’s away form table.

It’s not always been pretty but they’re unparalleled in the division in terms of winning away from home right now.

Pearson’s impact shouldn’t be underestimated

The experienced coach can seem a frosty figure and his exchanges (or clashes depending how you see it) with the media are often latched upon by other fans but he seems to be a figure of inspiration to his team.

Martin revealed after the game that Pearson, who is currently absent due to illness, spoke to a number of the senior players ahead of the game to remind them that they needed to take ownership.

The fight and belief they showed against the Posh would seem to indicate that his pre-match chats had the desired effect.

Too often there was a lack of identity or substance about City last season but Pearson has talked about installing a new culture at the club.

Based upon Saturday’s game, his impact shouldn’t be underestimated.

Andy King’s influence could prove important

Of the two former Leicester City midfielders drafted in by Pearson in the summer, King has played a lesser role but his performance on Saturday highlighted that he can still be very important this term.

Matty James has been ever-present in the Robins side this season but his former Foxes teammate has been absent in recent weeks with Han-Noah Massengo, Tyreeq Bakinson, and Williams seeming to get the nod over him.

King was back in the starting XI against Peterborough and produced an excellent all-around display in midfield.

Some fans have suggested that it was the 32-year-old’s best performance in a City shirt and if he can continue to produce that sort of form, he could become very valuable to this side.