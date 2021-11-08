3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 3-2 loss to Coventry

The international break will likely be a welcome break for Bristol City fans, who saw their side lose for a sixth time in eight games on Saturday.

The Robins were 2-1 up against the 10 men of Coventry City with 20 minutes to go but a disastrous finish to the game saw them lose 3-2.

Chris Martin put them ahead from the penalty spot following a foul that saw Ian Maatsen sent off but Matt Godden’s 51st-minute spot-kick brought things level.

Andi Weimann re-established the visitor’s lead 17 minutes later before goals from Callum O’Hare and Godden ensure all three points remained in Coventry.

Here, we outline three things we’ve learnt after the dismal defeat…

Ending their poor run at home hasn’t changed things

The win over Barnsley earlier this month ended City’s long wait for victory at Ashton Gate and was the first at the ground in Pearson’s tenure.

The South West club will have been hoping that could provide them with a massive boost in momentum and turn their recent fortunes around.

But City have lost twice in a row since and the way they folded late on against 10-man Coventry, throwing away a 2-1 lead, has shown that ending their home hoodoo hasn’t changed things.

The Robins need Rob Atkinson and Matty James back

The absences of the two summer signings yesterday highlighted just what key players they have become.

Zak Vyner partnered Tomas Kalas at centre-back on Saturday due to an injury to Atkinson and struggled at times, with his poor defending for Coventry’s penalty a low point.

City missed his defensive presence and his ability to bring the ball out of defence, while James’ leadership and composure in the centre of the park could well have been the difference between three points and no points on Saturday.

The sooner both are back fit and available the better for the Robins.

Chris Martin rediscovering his best form could be massive for City

The Robins forward bagged a goal and an assist against Coventry, showing just what an asset he can be.

Martin looked in the mood on Saturday afternoon and was not far away from giving the visitors a 3-2 lead late on when he whistled a low long-range effort past the post.

Three goals and five assists in 17 games is a decent return but if he can start scoring and assisting more regularly, it could be massive for Pearson’s side moving forward.

He may be 33 now but we shouldn’t forget this is a player that scored 58 goals across three seasons for Derby at this level.