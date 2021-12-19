3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 3-2 defeat to Huddersfield

It was a frustrating afternoon for Bristol City on Saturday, as they were beaten 3-2 by Huddersfield Town at Ashton Gate.

Things started well for the Robins, with Andreas Weimann putting them in front within two minutes, before Daniel Bentley saved Danny Ward’s penalty to keep the hosts ahead.

However, goals from Duane Holmes, Daniel Sinani and Ward in 15 minutes either side of half time put the Terriers into a healthy 3-1 lead.

That meant that Weimann’s stoppgae time strike was not enough to salvage anything from the game for Bristol City, who now sit 18th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, there will be plenty from this match for Robins manager Nigel Pearson to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Bristol City from that defeat to Huddersfield, right here.

Andreas Weimann is key for the Robins

Having spent most of last season on the sideines due to injury, Andreas Weimann certainly now looks to be making up for lost time at Bristol City.

That double against Huddersfield means the forward has now scored nine times in the league this season, meaning he is now just one goal away from equalling his best return across the course of a campaign in his career.

Given only two other players (Chris Martin with five and Alex Scott with two) have scored more than once in the Championship for Bristol City this season, it seems keeping Weimann firing will be key to the Robins picking up points over the second half of the campaign.

Home form remains a problem

Much has been made of Bristol City’s home form in recent times, and Saturday’s result is not going to reduce that scrutiny any further.

That defeat means that the Robins have won just three of their 12 league games on their own soil this season, and only three teams have claimed fewer points at home than Nigel Pearson’s side (14 in 12 games).

You feel therefore, that if Bristol City are to make anything of their campaign, they are going to have start finding some home comforts from somewhere, sooner rather than later.

A relegation battle is not out of the question

If Bristol City are unable to turn things around, then things could get very nervy around Ashton Gate rather quickly.

Currently sitting eight points clear of the bottom three, with half of the season still to be played, the Robins are still within reach of those below them, if one of those sides can start to put a run together.

With three wins in their last 12 as well, Bristol City themselves are arguably in relegation form at the moment, so it seems there may yet be a lot of work for Pearson and co. to do, in order to keep the club’s Championship status secure beyond the current campaign.