3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 2-2 draw vs Hull

Bristol City picked up a point at Hull City yesterday as a stoppage time effort from Matty James meant they drew 2-2.

Crucially, it keeps the Robins four points above the Tigers, and they are eight ahead of the relegation zone at the minute.

Nigel Pearson’s men endured a tough start against Hull, as they fell behind in the third minute, and they weren’t at their best at all in the opening 45.

Things did improve after the break, with Antoine Semenyo bringing the visitors level until George Honeyman restored Hull’s lead in the 79th minute.

Bristol City didn’t give up though, as James rescued the point and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

The team have character

Firstly, you have to start with a positive in that the Robins kept going until the end.

Whilst the quality of the players can be questioned at times, the desire and commitment is there. This is a team that have fought for big 1-0 wins against Stoke and Derby recently, and they showed spirit to leave Hull with a point.

Improvements are required

Despite that, this was a game that Bristol City would have identified as an opportunity to get a win, but the team simply weren’t good enough on the day.

The hosts had more shots on goal and it would have been a relief for Pearson that his side left with a draw.

With January nearly upon us, it was a timely reminder that this squad is short in terms of depth and quality, so it will be interesting to see if they can get any business done.

The away form is a concern

After enjoying a fine start to the campaign on the road, when results at Ashton Gate were hard to come by, it’s the opposite now.

The draw at Hull did at least end a run of four consecutive away defeats but it’s now five without a win on their travels, so Pearson will want to end that worrying run, with a tough trip to Luton up next.