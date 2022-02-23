3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 2-1 loss v Coventry

Bristol City fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City at Ashton Gate yesterday but there was plenty to be positive about for Nigel Pearson’s side after another impressive display.

The Robins dominated the opening stages but Ian Maatsen put the Sky Blues ahead against the run of play after 25 minutes.

Coventry were not without dangerous moments of their own but the home side will have felt vindicated when Chris Martin headed in an equaliser just after the hour mark.

Unfortunately for the hosts, it was a familiar story in Bs3 as they conceded yet another late goal with Viktor Gyokeres sliding home an 89th-minute equaliser.

They travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on the weekend but before the focus shifts to that game, here are three things we’ve learned after last night’s game…

They’re yet to shake their issue with late goals

Time and time again this season, the Robins have dropped points by conceding goals late on in games and though Pearson insisted “the circumstances were different” in last night’s game, his side have still not been able to shake the issue.

He’s right that there wasn’t the same “anxiety” in their play that there has been in previous fixtures but it was still another late goal and more dropped points.

Ultimately, it’s unlikely to prove particularly costly given City look set to stay clear of the relegation places and aren’t going to challenge for the play-offs but

Alex Scott is some talent but may not be around for long

Alex Scott has earned the nickname the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ in his short professional career so far but he looked more like Steven Gerrard in last night’s game.

Starting as the deepest of three in City’s young midfield, Scott pulled the strings and sparkled once again – with his set-piece delivery causing constant issues for Coventry.

He continues to amaze and show further fascets of his game with each passing week but as heads continue to turn – West Ham are the latest club to be linked – Robins fans may have to come to terms with the prospect of him leaving soon.

Sam Bell is the latest academy graduate for City fans to be excited about

Scott is far from the only young player that caught the eye last night, though, and after impressing in the win against Middlesbrough, Sam Bell showed City fans why he’s another academy graduate they should be excited about.

A forward by trade, the 19-year-old was trusted at right wing-back by Pearson and certainly repaid the manager’s faith.

As well as proving a real asset going forward when flying down the right flank, Bell was impressive defensively – as his five ground duels won out of six prove (Sofascore).

City’s academy continues to be a real point of positivity for the Robins.