3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 2-0 win v Luton Town

Bristol City picked up their first Championship win of the new season by beating Luton Town 2-0 at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Tommy Conway and Nahki Wells gave the Robins’ only their second victory over the Hatters since 2001 but what will have been more pleasing for Nigel Pearson is that after surrendering a lead in all of their first three league games, his side kept a clean sheet despite going down to 10 men.

There can be few complaints about Mark Sykes’ red card for a reckless challenge on Luke Freeman but Pearson was understandably frustrated that Freeman did not see red for his overzealous response and that City weren’t given a penalty for a clear foul on Rob Atkinson.

The Robins host Severnside rivals Cardiff City on Sunday but before our focus shifts to that game, here are three things we clearly learned about the Bs3 outfit after their 2-0 win over Luton…

Tommy Conway has a bright future but is ready to contribute now

19-year-old Tommy Conway bagged his first goal at Ashton Gate to continue a brilliant start to the new season.

The teenage striker now has three goals and one assist in five appearances in 2022/23 showing that while he is a player with big potential, he’s ready to contribute at senior level right now.

Ensuring he was regularly in the right place at the right time helped him score plenty of goals at age-group level and he has translated that to the Championship in the initial weeks of this campaign.

With Antoine Semenyo still to return to fitness and others finding form as well, there is plenty to be excited about for Robins fans in forward areas.

Nahki Wells has a role to play

Nahki Wells’ multi-million-pound move from Burnley has proven a disappointment so far but the 32-year-old’s performance showed that he could still play a vital role this term.

Wells started up top alongside Conway with Andi Weimann in the number 10 role and opened the scoring with a phenomenal finish – with his celebration proving just what the goal means to him.

The Bermudian deserves credit for continuing to work hard despite being down the pecking order for some time but it seems he has a place in Pearson’s plans moving forward and City may benefit from the fact that he looks a point to prove.

Progress is being made defensively

Conway and Wells’ form is certainly good news for City but it is not their offensive output that has been the issue for them under Pearson, it’s been their defensive fragility.

They shipped the third-most goals in the Championship last season and have failed to protect leads in all of their first three league games in 2022/23.

We saw real progress against Luton last night, however, as despite going down to 10 men they kept out the Hatters with a resolute performance to earn a first clean sheet of the season and the three points.

Centre-back trio Rob Atkinson, Kal Naismith, and Zak Vyner were all fantastic in the victory. Hopefully, this can be a turning point for City defensively.