3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 2-0 v WBA

Bristol City put Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Millwall behind them last night as they ended a 29-year wait for a victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Joe Williams poked in his first goal in a City shirt eight minutes before the break and then Nahki Wells doubled the deficit on the eve of the half by glancing in Antoine Semenyo’s fiendish cross.

That result has moved the Robins to within three points of the top six ahead of Wednesday’s Championship fixtures and brought some good feeling back among supporters.

Following that up with a win over Reading would be massive but before our focus shifts to that match, here are three things we clearly learnt after last night’s 2-0 win…

Max O’Leary looks to be in possession of the number one shirt and has repaid Pearson’s faith

After the disastrous mixup for Millwall’s winner on the weekend, some were calling for Dan Bentley to return to the starting XI but Pearson stuck with Max O’Leary and his faith was rewarded.

The 26-year-old kept his first clean sheet of the season in the 2-0 victory against West Brom and while he wasn’t forced into any significant saves, he was particularly impressive in two areas in which Bentley has drawn criticism in 2022/23.

The City club captain has not helped his defence with balls into the box enough this term, averaging just 1.47 goalkeeping exits per 90 (Wyscout), but O’Leary commanded his area well last night against an Albion side keen to swing crosses in – making four punches and two high claims (Sofascore).

Bentley’s distribution has also been questioned at times but the Irishman kicked well yesterday, helping to launch attacks and extinguish pressure rather than inviting their opponents onto them.

Last night’s display looks to have cemented O’Leary’s place at the top of the pecking order further and certainly repaid Pearson’s faith last night.

These 18 Bristol City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 1. How many times have Bristol City won the EFL Trophy (currently known as the Papa John's Trophy)? 1 2 3 4

Zak Vyner is growing into an assured defender

Zak Vyner looked very likely to leave Ashton Gate at the start of the summer but deserves a massive amount of credit for the way he’s battled his way back into the XI and become a pivotal player.

The right centre-back made some costly mistakes early on and still needs to iron those losses of concentration out of his game but was excellent in last night’s game at The Hawthorns.

Vyner dealt well with some tricky Albion attackers and was part of a strong defensive display. The 25-year-old won four of his five defensive duels, made four interceptions, four clearances, and two tackles as well as blocking one shot (Sofascore).

He’s growing into an assured Championship defender, which can only help improve City’s fortunes.

Matty James staying fit is vital to City’s hopes for 2022/23

City’s struggles in Matty James’ absence were a reminder of how important a player he is to the Robins but his performance last night was physical evidence that their hopes for the season may hinge on him staying fit.

The seasoned campaigner’s return added real substance in midfield as he offered them more control and broke up play well.

Too often have opposition sides been able to go right through the middle of City in recent years but with James in the side, that is so much harder to do.

Keeping him fit will be massive.