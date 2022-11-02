3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after their 1-0 defeat v Sheff Utd

Bristol City were beaten 1-0 to Sheffield United at Ashton Gate last night as Illiman Ndiaye’s controversial goal early in the second half ensured the visitors secured the three points despite a dominant performance from the Robins.

Nigel Pearson’s side were on top throughout but could not make the most of their chances and were left frustrated as the Blades’ winner should have been ruled out for offside.

City head to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough on Saturday but before our focus shifts to that game, here are three things we learned after last night’s 1-0 Championship defeat to the Blades…

Alex Scott needs to be enjoyed as he won’t be at Ashton Gate forever

Under the lights at Ashton Gate and with the Sky Sports cameras on him, Alex Scott dazzled last night against United.

Chris Basham was given the official man of the match award but Scott was the best player on the pitch by some distance – particularly in the first half.

The midfielder displayed his phenomenal abilities as a passer and a ball carrier but never shied away from getting stuck into the dirty side of the game.

Scott is bound for big things and won’t be in Bs3 forever so City fans need to make the most of him.

They can count themselves desperately unlucky

The standard of officiating has been a major talking point this season and last night was another example of just how poor it often is in the EFL.

Ndiaye’s winner should have been ruled out as Billy Sharp was clearly offside and interfered with play – forcing Zak Vyner into the header that teed up the Blades forward.

There can be no arguing with George Tanner’s late red card as his challenge on James McAtee was reckless but Oliver Norwood should’ve been given his marching orders earlier on for catching Joe Williams in the knee with his studs in a nasty challenge.

Additionally, Nahki Wells could and perhaps should have been awarded a free-kick or potentially a penalty after he was sent tumbling into the opposition penalty area but referee Steve Martin waved away the appeals.

That continues a frustrating trend for City, who have seen a number of fairly clear penalty decisions not given and been let down by multiple other refereeing mistakes.

Cam Pring delivers again while George Tanner’s inexperience shows

Naming a back three made up of two full-backs and a centre-back that’s played much of his career at full-back is far from ideal but the Robins were forced into it last night.

Other than a few shaky moments, including the mixup that led to the goal, it was an impressive display from the makeshift backline but Cam Pring deserves particular praise.

Brought in as a late replacement for Rob Atkinson ahead of Saturday’s draw with Swansea City, he looked assured and was excellent again last night – giving Pearson a decision to make once he has more defenders to chose from.

The City boss will be without Tanner for three games now after the 22-year-old saw red for a reckless challenge on McAtee late on.

There can be no arguments with the decision but it wasn’t malicious – it was a moment of madness from the young defender, whose inexperience shone through.