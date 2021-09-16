3 things we clearly learnt about Bristol City after draw with Luton

A late Danny Hylton equaliser meant Luton Town grabbed a point against Bristol City at Ashton Gate, extending the Robins’ run of league games without a win at home to 14.

That is a dismal record and one that City looked set to put right after Nathan Baker’s second-half header but a Dan Bentley mistake in second half injury time offered Hylton a chance to level and he made no mistake.

A draw was likely a fair result given the chances the Hatters’ had before the break, though after the half Nigel Pearson’s side were the dominant side.

Before the focus shifts to the trip to face QPR on Saturday, we’ve outlined three things we clearly learned about City after last night’s draw…

They’re still not clinical enough

Once again, the Robins were punished for their lack of quality in front of goal last night.

In multiple games this season we’ve seen Pearson’s side have lots of the ball in the opposition half and create chances without converting, only for goals at the other end to mean they drop points.

With four goals Andi Weimann is the division’s joint-fourth top scorer this term but as we saw last night, City’s forwards are just not being clinical enough and even after the introduction of Nahki Wells at halftime, it took a header from Baker at a set-piece to break the deadlock.

It’s an issue that the manager needs to address.

Pearson is willing to be proactive

While the inclusion of Baker at left-back from the start spoke of Pearson’s preferred conservative approach, the City boss showed that he is willing to be proactive.

With Luton having the better of the chances before the break but the scores still level, he threw on Wells and Jay Dasilva at the break in an attempt to help his side make the breakthrough.

It worked but they were unable to see the game out.

24 questions about some of Bristol City’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Tammy Abraham joined City from which club? Chelsea Fulham Arsenal West Ham

Their inability to see out games is becoming a serious issue

Conceding late goals is becoming a serious problem for the Robins now and last night continued a frustrating trend.

Hylton’s 91st-minute equaliser meant City were unable to end their long winless run at Ashton Gate and that the draw felt like two points dropped rather than one earned.

They’ve now conceded three goals in second half injury time this term, the other two coming against Blackpool and Forest Green, all of which have had an impact on the match’s result.

Whether it’s a confidence issue or something deeper is unclear but it’s something that needs addressing.