3 things we clearly learnt about Bolton Wanderers after their 2-1 win v Burton

Bolton Wanderers came from behind to claim a dramatic victory over Burton Albion at the University of Bolton Stadium yesterday.

Ian Evatt’s side made it three wins in the last week in all competitions and climbed to fifth in League One with a dramatic victory over the Brewers.

Sam Hughes gave the visitors the lead midway through the second half but Amadou Bakayoko levelled in the 87th minute and then Jón Dadi Bödvarsson found the winner deep into stoppage time.

Bolton are back at the UniBol on Saturday for the visit of Oxford but before we shift our focus to that game, here are three things we clearly learnt about them after last night’s win…

They showed their comeback spirit once again

This Bolton team simply do not know when they’re beaten.

On Saturday, they overturned a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Accrington Stanley 3-2 away from home and last night they left it late to turn the tables on Burton.

Bakayoko grabbed the equaliser with three minutes left of the 90 and then Bödvarsson fired in the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Bolton’s comeback spirit has been on show over the past week and it could be a key asset as the season wears on.

It’s going to take time for Dapo Afolayan to properly get to grips with the left wing-back role

Using Dapo Afolayan as a left wing-back looked like a masterstroke from Evatt as he dazzled in the 3-2 comeback win over Accrington on the weekend but last night was a reminder that it will take time for him to properly get to grips with the position.

The 25-year-old has struggled to reach the levels he showed last season in the early weeks of the new campaign but was, for many, Bolton’s best player at the Wham Stadium – bagging the winner to cap an impressive display.

He started in the same position against Burton and struggled to have the same sort of impact, which was a reminder that finding consistency in a new role takes time.

Aaron Morley looked back to near his best

The 2022/23 season hasn’t played out the way Aaron Morley would have wanted so far, with the midfielder limited to substitute appearances in recent weeks, but he looked back to near his best against Burton.

Starting his first game since late August, the 22-year-old’s impact was clear to see in central midfield as he got on the ball a lot, moved it well, and broke up play effectively when called upon.

He’s had to bide his time a little but showed Evatt last night just what he can offer.