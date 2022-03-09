3 things we clearly learnt about Bolton Wanderers after their 1-1 draw v Morecambe

Bolton might still consider themselves as contenders for a play-off spot in League One but last night they had to settle for a point apiece with Morecambe in a 1-1 draw.

Ian Evatt has done well to take the Wanderers from League Two and back into the third tier and into the top half at that. After a slight drop in form, they are now back towards the top six places and are only seven points from getting into those play-off places.

With only nine games left, time is running out but if they win their games they have left and some of the teams around them drop points, they will have every chance.

Last night though, Bolton could only muster a draw against relegation-threatened Morecambe. In fact, it was the away side who took the lead through Cole Stockton and if not for a last minute equaliser from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, they would have come away with nothing.

With that being said then, here are three things we learnt from the result.

1. Bolton need to be much more clinical if they want a play-off spot.

It’s pretty self-explanatory but Bolton cannot afford to be so wasteful in front of goal if they want to pick up the points and the wins in their bid for a play-off place.

Against Morecambe, they had a whopping 25 shots in total and yet it took until deep into stoppage time at the end of the game for them to even bag one goal. Only four of those efforts were on target too and they need to ensure they are doing much more to challenge the opposition goalkeeper.

Dion Charles is usually reliable in this area, as is Oladapo Afolayan but neither of them could get on the scoresheet last night. Charles had four chances and the latter had two all game.

While it might be just a blip, they can’t continue to waste so many efforts from now until the end of the season.

2. Declan John is superb at League One level

It’s debatable as to who was Bolton’s best player last night but judging by the stats, Declan John was on form again last night and he’s been very good for most of the club’s campaign this year.

The Welshman had a pass accuracy of 89% last night even though he had 45 passes throughout the game and eight of those were classed as ‘key.’ That means he has dominated his flank throughout the game and ably distributed the ball throughout the 90 minutes.

His dribbling was superb too and he managed to get back and defend when needed too. John then is really proving his worth in the third tier and there is a debate to be had that he might be one of their best players right now too.

3. Based on his last two showings, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should be starting games

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came on and bagged the equaliser last night and looked sharp when he did come off the bench. In the game before it, he also looked bright and bagged himself another goal against Gillingham.

Whilst he hasn’t been the club’s most exciting player since his move and isn’t a guaranteed starter, his form recently has surely earned him a spot in the starting eleven for the next few games at least.

He is experienced and last night he was electric too. He needed just 20 minutes to start piling the efforts in on goal, hold the ball up well and ultimately score. He should certainly be in the reckoning next time out.