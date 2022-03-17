3 things we clearly learnt about Blackpool after their 0-0 draw with Sheffield United

Blackpool played out a goalless draw with Sheffield United on Wednesday, as they continued their impressive return to the Championship this season.

In an eventful game, Josh Bowler went closest for Blackpool when he hit the crossbar in the first half, while Oliver Norwood though he had scored for the Blades after the break, only for the flag to go up due to a visiting player blocking the view of Seasiders goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

But although both sides pushed for a winner, neither could find that breakthrough, meaninng both were left to settle for a point.

That result means that the hosts now sit 13th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the top six, giving manager Neil Critchley plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Blackpool from that stalemate with Sheffield United, right here.

Back three decision pays off

Going into the game, there were some questions about whether Blackpool would stick with the three at the back system they used in the weekend win over Swansea, against a Sheffield United side that use a similar setup.

Ultimately, the Seasiders would indeed start with that back three again, with Jordan Thorniley returning from injury alongside captain Marvin Ekpiteta, and Callum Connolly.

That is something that would ultimately pay off, with Blackpool keeping a second straight clean sheet while using that set-up, only changing to a 4-4-2 late on when searching for the win, suggesting they may have discovered a defensive formula, that could prove effective at Bloomfield Road.

Josh Bowler proves to be key again

After something of a quiet start to the season, Josh Bowler continued his emergence as one of the Championship’s most dangerous attacking threats on Wednesday.

Although he was unable to find the net come full-time, the winger once again caused all sorts of problems for the Sheffield United defence, and did go closest to breaking the deadlock for Blackpool with his effort against the bar.

With that in mind, it seems inevitable that if he keeps this form up, then it seems the speculation that surrounded his future in the January window, will inevitably emerge again in the summer.

They are not quite out of this play-off race just yet

Going into this game on the back of three straight wins, there were questions over whether Blackpool could yet make the Championship play-off places this season.

Although they saw their winning run ended here, this may not have done their hopes of claiming a top six spot too much harm, with a seven point deficit something that could still be overhauled with nine games still to play.

Producing a solid performance such as this against a strong, top-six chasing side also shows that the Seasiders can compete with any side in this league, which should be a source of confidence going into the season run-in.