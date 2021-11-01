3 things we clearly learnt about Blackpool after 1-0 win over Sheffield United

Blackpool have been a real surprise package so far this season, especially when considering that they only had two points to their name in the first five games of the Championship campaign.

Keshi Anderson’s wonderful 76th minute strike proved to be the difference at Bramall Lane, pushing The Seasiders inside the play-off positions.

Blackpool have now picked up 19 points from their last eight games, and whilst this season is ultimately about consolidation, their performances and subsequent results suggest that a new objective might be drafted in the new year.

The Seasiders will be tested to the max in November, with matches against Stoke City, QPR, Swansea City and West Brom all to come.

But, before all that, here are three things we learnt about Blackpool during their 1-0 win at Bramall Lane…

Lack of Championship experience? No problem

A key finding that emerged from Blackpool’s business in the summer, is that they did not recruit too many players with second-tier experience and knowledge.

Instead, they took punts on players lower down the pyramid and with Premier League loans, and it is fair to say, it has been a decision that has worked thus far.

Richard Keogh proved to be the only vastly experienced head that the club have brought in, with Critchley using the free and loan markets expertly.

It will be interesting to see if Blackpool dip into the transfer market in January.

Keshi Anderson is stepping up to the plate

Keshi Anderson was restricted to just 11 starts during Blackpool’s promotion-winning season last time out, but he has emerged as an integral part of Critchley’s side early in this campaign.

Playing 14 games, and starting 13 of them, Anderson has enjoyed a strong and productive start to the campaign.

In his first 11 games of the season, he grabbed three assists, and now he has two goals in his last two games.

Anderson’s excellently-executed goal against The Blades at the weekend proved to be the difference between the two sides and turning a point into three is an excellent ability to have.

Blackpool thriving despite continued injury concerns

Lots of players have been forced to sit out already this season, but The Seasiders have managed to plough through it all.

Just when he was getting into excellent form, summer signing Shayne Lavery was sidelined, with Kevin Stewart also facing time away from the pitch.

Other players have also suffered injury setbacks this season, but in recent weeks this has seemingly halted.

Despite having smaller squads available for selection, Blackpool have still managed to get 19 points from eight games.