3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers during last night’s 1-0 defeat to Wigan

Blackburn Rovers endured another disappointing night on Tuesday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

After a goalless first-half, it was the Latics who took the lead when Will Keane robbed Tyler Morton of possession on the edge of the Blackburn area, and though his shot was saved by Thomas Kaminski, Nathan Broadhead was on hand to fire in the rebound.

That was enough to secure all three points for the hosts, with Rovers rarely threatening an equaliser after going behind.

As a result, that is now the ninth game in a row where they have either followed a win with a loss, or a loss with a win, which means there is still plenty to think about for head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Blackburn from that defeat to Wigan, right here.

Callum Brittain has to start from now on

Once again it was Ryan Hedges who started in an unnatural right wing-back role at Wigan, something which did not work on this occasion, as he struggled to hold his position, or pose a threat going forward, hindering Rovers in both directions.

It was no surprise therefore, that a more natural option for that role, Callum Brittain, was introduced at half-time, and from then on, Blackburn did look more stable down their right hand side, with the former Barnsley man understandably more clear in his role.

Given the investment that the club put in to bring Brittain to Ewood Park in the summer, and the influence that Brittain had at the DW, you feel that spot now once again has to become his, as it was at the start of the season prior to injury.

Questions remain over the usage of Bradley Dack

With Bradley Dack not introduced until 20 minutes after Wigan had opened the scoring, and with less than ten remaining on the clock, the way he is being used by Tomasson continues to raise eyebrows.

The Rovers head coach explained after the game that he did not want to use his last substitute too soon in case another player picked up an injury. However, it was surprising that when centre back Daniel Ayala was forced off five minutes after the Latics went ahead, it was 18-year-old Adam Wharton, making just his seventh senior appearance, who was introduced, rather than Dack, who has racked up 91 goals and 49 assists in 340 career appearances to date.

You feel therefore that those decisions have done little to clarify Tomasson’s way of thinking here, and given the popularity of Dack, who the away fans were calling for long before his introduction, the Dane’s apparent reluctance to use the attacker will only put him under more pressure if he continues to struggles for consistency and results in his absence.

If you need a home win, play them

Tuesday night’s defeat to Wigan is not the first time this season that Blackburn have managed to break a sequence they would not have wanted.

Victory over Rovers courtesy of that Morton error was the Latics’ first home win of the Championship season, in seven matches at the DW. Meanwhile, last week’s defeat at Cardiff had ended a run of three home games without a win for the Bluebirds.

Luton’s 2-0 victory over Blackburn last month meanwhile, was their first home league win of the season, coming at the sixth attempt, meaning any side struggling for form on their own turf, will surely be hoping to see Rovers arrive in town in the not too distant future.