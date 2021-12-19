3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 4-0 victory over Birmingham

Blackburn Rovers continued their impressive run of form in the Championship yesterday by securing all three points in their showdown with Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side opened the scoring in the sixth minute as John Buckley fired past Blues goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Following the break, Reda Khadra doubled Blackburn’s advantage before Ben Brereton Diaz added a third from the penalty spot.

Brereton Diaz then netted his 19th goal of the season in the 79th minute as he headed home from Dan Butterworth’s cross.

As a result of this triumph, Blackburn moved up to third in the Championship standings.

With the dust having now settled from this fixture, we have decided to take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Rovers following their 4-0 victory over Birmingham…

Blackburn cannot afford to sell Brereton Diaz in the January window if they are to challenge for promotion

Brereton-Diaz once again demonstrated why he is one of the most exciting players in the Championship yesterday as he bagged a brace against Birmingham.

Having recently been linked with moves to the likes of Leeds United, Sevilla and Brighton & Hove Albion, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if one of these clubs decides to test Blackburn’s resolve by submitting a bid next month.

Whilst Rovers could be in line to receive a significant fee for Brereton Diaz, they must avoid the temptation to cash in on him as it could derail their promotion push.

Rovers’ home form could play a major role in their push for a top-two finish this season

Since suffering a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham in November, Blackburn have delivered a fantastic response to this setback as they have picked up maximum points in each of their last four league games at Ewood Park.

Rovers now possess the best home record in the Championship which is an impressive feat.

By continuing to deliver the goods in-front of their supporters in the coming months, Blackburn could potentially challenge the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth for an automatic promotion place in the second-tier.

Scott Wharton’s impressive defensive displays cannot be ignored

Blackburn’s recent resurgence has coincided with Scott Wharton’s return to the team as the defender has helped his side keep five clean-sheets in their last seven league games.

Currently featuring alongside Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke in a three-man defence, Wharton has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.16 in the Championship this season.

If Blackburn’s defenders continue to prevent their opponents from scoring, there is no reason why the club cannot provide their supporters with some memorable moments in their upcoming fixtures as they have more than enough firepower at their disposal to see off their second-tier rivals.