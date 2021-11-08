3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 3-1 win over Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers roared back to winning ways in style at the weekend as they beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Ewood Park in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray’s men bounced back well from an initial set back after Rhian Brewster had given the visitors a second minute lead, with goals from Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Ian Poveda earning Rovers a morale boosting victory on home turf.

The result sees Blackburn move up the league standings to seventh place as they seek to break into the early running for a play-off place in the second tier.

Mowbray will know that the challenge now will be to find and maintain some consistency in their results after slipping below the required standards in recent weeks.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 3-1 win over Sheffield United…

Showed excellent character

One of the main plus points for Rovers at the weekend was the way in which they bounced back from their recent 7-0 mauling by Fulham to come up with a victory.

The players could have easily gone into their shells after that game and come out with the same attitude against Sheffield United.

However they quickly recovered from going behind to Brewster’s goal and found three of their own.

There is no way that this win will be underestimated by anyone connected to the club after their recent results.

Gallagher wasn’t missed

Rovers also tasted victory without one of their chief protagonists in Sam Gallagher, with the wide target man having missed out for his side through injury.

However in his absence the likes of Khadra and Poveda both excelled in the wide roles and helped their side to all three points.

Gallagher is certainly a key player for Rovers at present but at the same time it is good that they have shown that they can win without him.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’ll come straight back into the team or not when he gets back to full fitness.

Brereton-Diaz still thriving

Another of the club’s wide target men, Brereton-Diaz continues to see his stock rise week on week for Rovers.

The 22-year-old once again found the net and put in a complete performance for his side as they picked up the win.

Blackburn will be wary of his form however, as it does mean that more and more sides from the higher leagues could be set to register their interest in signing the forward.

With less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Ewood Park, things are certainly looking questionable for the Chile international at present.