3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 3-1 win over Derby

Blackburn Rovers picked up a big win in their pursuit of a Championship play-off place on Tuesday night, as they beat Derby County 3-1 at Ewood Park.

Things started badly for the hosts, who deservedly trailed at the break after a dismal first half showing that saw Derby take the lead from close range through Ravel Morrison, after Rovers failed to clear their lines.

However, the introduction of Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher at half time changed the course of the game drastically, and Rovers were level less than ten minutes after the re-start, when Scott Wharton headed in Joe Rothwell’s corner for his first league goal for the club.

Tony Mowbray’s side would then take the lead just before the hour-mark, a short corner routine allowing Dack to deliver an excellent cross into the area, where Tyrhys Dolan headed home from close range.

Rovers then sealed all three points in stoppage time, when Gallagher headed in a brilliant cross from another substitute, Ryan Giles, to seal all three points with that 3-1 victory.

That result leaves Blackburn fourth in the Championship table, with 61 points to their name, and will give Mowbray plenty to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Blackburn from that win over Derby, right here.

Goals are back

It is rather remarkable that Blackburn came into this game sitting fifth in the Championship table, given their record in front of goal.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Rovers has scored just three goals in 13 league games since the turn of the year, a run that had not surprisingly seen their form drop away drastically, and questions asked about their approach to matches.

All that changed in that second 45 minutes against Derby however, as three excellent headers from three pinpoint crosses saw Rovers put three passed the Rams to turn that game around, and potentially, give them the confidence to do the same with their form as well.

Sam Gallagher proves a point

Pretty much ever since his return to Blackburn in the summer of 2019, there have been questions about Sam Gallagher’s deployment as a wide striker by Mowbray.

But after his introduction at half time on Tuesday, Gallagher was handed his chance in a central role, and took it with both hands, relentlessly pressing Derby’s defence to cause them all sorts of problems, before arriving in the right place at the right time to get his goal in stoppage time that ensured the win.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray revealed he had dropped Gallagher to the bench in response to below par performances in recent weeks, and he certainly got a reaction from the striker that from now on, shows that when he is on the pitch, it surely has to be in that central role.

Ryan Giles finally arrives

Having arrived on loan from Wolves in the final hours of the January transfer window to much fanfare following an excellent spell with Cardiff in the first half of this season, Giles had yet to recreate that form from his time with the Bluebirds, while at Ewood Park.

On Tuesday night however, the wing-back started to do just that. Picking up the ball on the left wing deep into stoppage time with the score at 2-1, Giles headed towards the byline, where a trip to the corner flag seemed the most obvious choice.

But instead of that, the wing-back planted a perfect cross onto the head of Gallagher to nod home and complete the scoring, as Giles showed what he can do with his delivery when he has a target to aim for in the box.

Amid all the understandable excitement of the result and other individual performances, the importance of Giles finding his range there should not be overlooked, given the damage he has the potential to do with those crosses.