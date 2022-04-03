3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 2-2 draw with Coventry

Blackburn Rovers’ saw their Championship play-off hopes suffer a significant blow on Saturday, conceding a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

Things started badly for Rovers against the Sky Blues, with Harry Pickering’s challenge on the edge of his own area running past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and into the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead ten minutes in.

After a poor first half performance, Tony Mowbray introduced Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton-Diaz at the break.

That paid dividends just moments later when Dack headed in his first goal since returning from a second ACL injury in two seasons last month, and 50th in total, barely a minute after the restart.

Rovers then completed their turnaround with less than ten minutes remaining, when Scott Wharton headed in from Joe Rothwell’s corner.

They were however, unable to see the game out for a win, after Viktor Gyokeres headed in Fankaty Dabo’s cross at the back post in the ninth minute of six added on at the end of the first half.

Can you get 25/25 on this Blackburn Rovers quiz?

1 of 25 In what year were Blackburn Rovers formed? 1875 1877 1879 1881

That will of course, leave Mowbray with plenty to think about going forward, so with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Blackburn from that draw with Coventry, right here.

Dack and Brereton provide cause for excitement

Amid all the disappointment of conceding that late equaliser, Rovers can at least take some heart from the fact they produced a much improved performance in the second half on Saturday.

That was triggered by the introduction of Dack and Brereton at half time, with the duo providing a genuine attacking threat for Blackburn, that gave the Coventry defence plenty to think about, not least with how it galavanised their fellow attackers.

Given the duo did not start due to the fact they are still working their way back to full fitness, the idea of them being able to do that before the end of the season, surely has to provide some cause for optimism, if they can help this side produce that sort of performance for a full 90 minutes.

Play-off hopes could be fading away

While Blackburn may still be sat in sixth in the Championship table for the time being, that could soon be about to change.

Following that late equaliser on Saturday, Rovers have now won just two of their last 12 games,a run that has seen them drop to sixth in the standings, just one point ahead of seventh placed Nottingham Forest, who currently have three games in hand on Tony Mowbray’s men.

As a result, while there are reasons from this game for Blackburn to feel optimistic about the final few games of the season, a top six spot is very much out of their hands, which will be hugely frustrating given how strong a position they were in come the turn of the year.

Late goals prove costly again

Not for the first time in that run, it is a late goal that has hit Rovers hard when it comes to their points tally.

During that time, Mowbray has also seen both Sheffield United and Bristol City score stoppage time winners against his side, while earlier in the campaign, Luton also snatched a 2-2 draw with an equaliser that came after the 90 minute mark at Ewood Park.

That represents six points dropped that would have Blackburn in a much stronger position in the top six battle, meaning that however frustrated they may be about the length of additional time played by the referee, they cannot allow themselves to switch off and be punished as much as they are.