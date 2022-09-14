3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 2-0 win v Watford

Blackburn Rovers regained a spot in the Championship play-offs on Tuesday evening, with the Lancashire outfit securing a 2-0 victory over Watford.

Goals from Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam confirmed the points for Rovers who have now accumulated 15 points from their opening nine matches.

Being in control from minute one, Blackburn kept their fourth clean sheet of the new Championship campaign against Watford on what was a disappointing evening for Rob Edwards and Co.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Blackburn after their 2-0 victory over the Hertfordshire club…

Defensively resilient against a feared attack

It was, of course, an excellent display across the park yesterday, however, Rovers defended excellently as a unit and then broke with pace, intelligence and creativity.

Dom Hyam slotted in the right-sided centre-back role brilliantly, whilst Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton also performed very well.

Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering also completed their defensive responsibilities with a minimum of fuss, proving to cause problems in an attacking sense too.

Midfield battle was very one-sided

Lewis Travis has been excellent in the middle of midfield thus far this season and he was once again in brilliant form last night.

Alongside the highly-exciting Tyler Morton, the pair completely bossed the evening, stopping a Watford midfield that has come under some scrutiny this season.

Blackburn won their battles all over the pitch last night but it was the midfield area where it was most noticeable.

Venom, creativity and a clinical touch in the final third

Ryan Hedges opened the scoring, with the energetic forward doing an excellent job in a false nine position.

He linked the play well and displayed a burst of pace to cause concerns in behind, whilst Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrhys Dolan also enjoyed lots of the ball.

The pair were threatening all evening and are developing an excellent understanding with Hedges and Blackburn’s other forward options.