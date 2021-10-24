3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 2-0 win over Reading

It was a good day for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Reading.

Two goals in three second half minutes just after the hour-mark from Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan secured all three points for Rovers.

That result lift them back into the top-half of the Championship table, and to within a point of the play-off places.

As a result, there will be plenty for manager Tony Mowbray to think about in the aftermath of this victory.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three thing we learnt about Blackburn from that win over Reading on Saturday.

Reverting to a familiar system pays dividends

Prior to this clash with Reading, Blackburn had started the last two games with a back five system against Coventry and QPR.

That however, had not exactly worked out, with Rovers picking up just a single point from those two games. Mowbray then reverted to the 4-3-3 system his side had started the season with against the Royals, which will no doubt have relieved many supporters of the club.

It was a move that paid off as well, with Rovers controlling the threat offered by their opponents relatively comfortably on the way to victory, suggesting this has to be the way forward for Mowbray’s men from now on.

Tayo Edun already looks an excellent signing

Following that win over Reading, Tayo Edun completed the full 90 minutes of all three of Blackburn’s games played over the course of the week.

Given Mowbray had admitted after the first of those games that the summer signing is perhaps not fully fit yet, that is some effort, especially considering his change from left-back to midfield, and back to left-back across those matches.

With Saturday’s performance at left-back showing both his solidity from a defensive perspective, and the attacking outlet he can provide from that position, that quality, combined with his commitment to the cause, means bringing the 23-year-old to Ewood Park already looks like a brilliant piece of business.

Tyrhys Dolan’s star continues to shine

Yet again, Saturday’s game saw Tyrhys Dolan cause all sorts of problems for much more experienced and established players than himself.

The attacker’s rapid pace and quick feet were too much for Reading to live with at times, while his stunning goal to make it 2-0 was a sheer moment of quality, and with four goals in all competitions this season, he now has more than in the whole of the previous campaign.

That only highlights the development he continues to enjoy this season, and to produce such a performance on such an emotional weekend for him, just goes to show a strength and maturity beyond his years, which when thrown altogether, makes for an amazing asset for Blackburn to have.