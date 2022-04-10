3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 1-1 draw with Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers endured another frustrating afternoon in their pursuit of a Championship play-off place on Saturday, as they drew 1-1 with Blackpool at Ewood Park.

After withstanding some early pressure, it was Rovers who took the lead, when Sam Gallagher netted his eighth goal of the season ten minutes into the game.

However, the Seasiders drew level shortly after half time, when Marvin Ekpiteta fired home after Blackburn failed to clear a corner.

Although substitute Bradley Dack then had a goal ruled out for off-side, Rovers were unable to find a second, while Blackpool also saw chances for a second come and go.

As a result, both sides were forced to settle for a point apiece, meaning the hosts have now won just two of their last 13 league games.

That means that Blackburn now sit seventh in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places, leaving manager Tony Mowbray with plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Blackburn from that draw with Blackpool, right here.

Chance creation is a concern

Goals have been a major problem for Blackburn since the turn of the year, and Saturday will have done little to allieviate those concerns.

Although Sam Gallagher took his chance to open the scoring extremely, there were very few other occasions in the match where Chris Maxwell was troubled in the Blackpool goal, even during the periods where Rovers had been putting the pressure on.

As a result, Rovers are going to have to find a more clinical cutting edge when it comes to opening up opposition defences when going forward, otherwise the chances they need to get back in the goals and wins, are simply not going to come on this evidence.

Thomas Kaminski shows his worth again

One Blackburn player who certainly earned some credit from Saturday afternoon’s game, was Thomas Kaminski.

Some eight minutes into the game, Rovers looked to have gifted their visitors the opener when CJ Hamilton robbed Scott Wharton in possession to get through on goal, only for Kaminski to produce a crucial save, making himself big to close down the angle and block the shot.

Moments later, it was the ‘keeper’s excellent long ball down field that played Gallagher in to score for Rovers, and with the Belgian proving a reliable figure between the posts for the rest of the 90 minutes, this was another reminder of how good a piece of business Blackburn did, with the new contract they handed Kaminski earlier this year.

Can you get 18/18 on this quiz about the Tony Mowbray era at Blackburn?

1 of 18 In what month did Blackburn appoint Tony Mowbray as manager? January 2017 February 2017 March 2017 April 2017

A missed opportunity

Given Rovers’ stuttering form of late, the fact they remain in this play-off race is at least in part down to the fact that other teams in the picture have let them off the hook, with poor results of their own.

That was again the case on Saturday, as Sheffield United and Bournemouth drew with each, and Middlesbrough and QPR were beaten by Hull and Preston respectively.

However, given this was a match at home to a Blackpool side with seemingly nothing to play for, and having just lost back to back games with a lacklustre performance at Preston in midweek, it is hard not to feel as though Rovers failed to take full advantage of the situation here, at a time when they really needed to do so.