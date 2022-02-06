3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 1-0 defeat v Swansea

It was a bad day at the office as Blackburn fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat away at Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side missed an abundance of chances as they fell behind to a Michael Obafemi goal in the 16th minute, but it could have been a different story had Rovers had their shooting boots on.

John Buckley, Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell all missed guilt edged chances, while Ryan Giles forced a good save from Swansea keeper’ Andrew Fisher.

The game changing decision came in the 52nd minute when Ryan Manning was shown a second yellow card meaning Swansea then shut up shop and defended deep.

It made things incredibly difficult for Rovers to create any decent goal scoring opportunities, with Scott Wharton having the best chance with a header that Fisher gathered.

The defeat means Blackburn miss the chance to close the gap on Championship leaders Fulham with Bournemouth just a point behind with two games in hand.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Blackburn in this defeat.

They need Ben Brereton-Diaz

There was a lot of chances in this game that went begging for Blackburn. With Brereton-Diaz arriving back at Rovers after the round of international games for Chile, it was too soon for the Chilean forward to start.

However, the chances that went begging for Rovers were in the right place for the prolific forward. Buckley and Lenihan both missed chances at the far post, an area that has been a fruitful place for the former Nottingham Forest to score.

It’s clear that after this game, they will need to be incredibly reliant on Brereton-Diaz in the coming months, especially if Sam Gallagher keeps picking up injuries.

Bradley Dack would make a welcome return

This was a game that was crying out for someone like Bradley Dack.

An attacking midfielder who can operate in half spaces and create chances out of nothing, it’s important that Dack gets back fit as soon as possible.

That could be sooner rather than later as the former Gillingham man has now featured in the club’s last two Under 23s games, scoring and providing an assist in a 6-0 thrashing of Brighton on Friday.

A fit and firing Bradley Dack will certainly make a difference in tight games like this where opposition defenders sit deep, and that could massive in the race for the automatics.

They have to learn how to break stubborn teams down

This may seem a given but many teams now will be wary of Blackburn’s ability to turn play over quickly.

Rovers are incredibly efficient at winning the ball back and getting it in dangerous quickly to the extent opposition teams may prefer a less adventurous game plan against them.

They will need to learn how to overcome those types of games as many in the Championship will see beating Blackburn as a huge scalp.