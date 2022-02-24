3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 1-0 defeat Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers suffered another blow to their Championship promotion hopes on Wednesday evening, as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Rovers were handed an advantage midway through the second half, when Blades centre back Charlie Goode was sent off for a dangerous challenge on winger Reda Khadra.

The visitors then looked to have been handed a major opportunity to open the scoring when referee Matt Donohue pointed to the penalty spot after Khadra’s shot hit the hand of John Egan inside the Sheffield United area.

However, Khadra then saw his penalty saved by Blades ‘keeper Wes Foderingham, something which saw the hosts rally, and they would snatch a late winner in stoppage time, when Ben Davies scrambled the ball home from a corner.

That defeat, coupled with results elsewhere, mean that Rovers have slipped to fifth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

As a result, there will be plenty for manager Tony Mowbray to think about in the wake of that loss, and here, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Blackburn from that clash with Sheffield United.

Defence will be key

Blackburn set an unwanted new record with that defeat at Sheffield United on Wednesday, as they failed to score for a fifth straight league games for the first time in their history.

As a result, it is hard to see goals being forthcoming for the club anytime soon, especially with Ben Brereton-Diaz out injured, meaning Rovers may well be relying on their defence to keep opposition teams out at the other hand, to give them the chance of picking up results between now and the end of the season.

With that in mind, the fact that Blackburn’s three centre backs, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan and Scott Wharton all produced solid performances, as did goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, will be some source of optimism for the club moving forward.

Reasons for confidence

While this ultimately proved to be another defeat, and another game without a goal for Blackburn on Wednesday, things could have been very different had Khadra managed to convert his penalty with 20 minutes remaining.

Had that been the case, then given the nature of Rovers’ performance across the majority of the 90 minutes, many would have been walking away from that game feeling they had seen a win that Tony Mowbray’s side deserved at least to some extent.

Given that was against a side challenging for the play-offs, and in excellent form with an eight game unbeaten run before kick-off, that feels like a reminder that Blackburn could still be competitive in this play-off race, providing the fine margins can turn in their favour in front of goal again.

They will be glad to see the back of February

You feel there won’t many teams who will be happier by the fact that there is now just four days, and one game, remaining until the end of February, than Blackburn.

Since their return to the Championship in the 2018/19 season, Mowbray’s team have won just two of the 22 games they have played in February, drawing seven and losing 13 of those matches.

With neither of those wins coming in the current round of February fixtures, Rovers have slipped from an automatic promotion spot to a battle to stay in the play-off places, and given the record will be well known to those around the club, moving into March could be a big relief for those around Ewood Park, certainly from a pyschological perspective at the very least.