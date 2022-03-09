3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after their 0-0 draw v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers were again left frustrated in their pursuit of Championship promotion on Tuesday night, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Millwall at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray saw his side dominate the game, enjoying the majority of possession and almost all of the chances in Lancashire.

But despite John Buckley hitting the post and Joe Rankin-Costello firing wide from close range when one-on-one with Millwall ‘keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, Rovers were unable to find a breakthrough.

That meant that both sides were left to settle for a point apiece, leaving Blackburn fourth in the Championship table, although they are now just two points clear of the group of sides chasing a play-off place.

As a result, there will be plenty for Mowbray to think about coming away from that game, and here, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Blackburn, from that stalemate with Millwall.

Improvement on last season confirmed

Despite the overwhelming sense of frustration there will have been at the failure to claim victory on Tuesday, Rovers did still pass one landmark in that game, that should be rather satisfying.

With the point they claimed for that draw with Millwall, Blackburn have now moved on to 58 points for this season, which is now already one more than the 57 they claimed over the whole of the 2020/21 campaign.

The fact they have surpassed last season’s total with ten games to go – while also mathematically ensuring they cannot be relegated this season – is therefore a sign of how far this team have come in such a short space of time, and will be pleasing for those involved, given how they had been identified by many as relegation candidates before the start of this season.

Not signing a striker in January may have been a mistake

There were a few eyebrows raised among Blackburn fans when the January transfer window closed without the club signing another striker, and it seems that decision is threatening to backfire.

Rovers have now scored just three goals in the 12 Championship games they have played since the turn of the year, and yet again it was not for the want of trying, with the hosts squandering a flurry of opportunities to find the back of the net.

Given top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz looks likely to be out for several games yet, and with no other player scoring more than six goals this season to fill that void, you wonder whether there may be some regret around the club, at not bringing in a goalscorer when they had the chance at the midway stage of the campaign.

They are still a challenge for opposition sides

Despite their goalscoring struggles, this match served as a reminder that Rovers are still capable of troubling any side they come up against.

Millwall arrived at Ewood Park on the back of five straight wins, including over some of those who both of these sides are competing with for a play-off spot, but struggled to lay a glove on their hosts, as they failed to produce a single shot.

As a result, if Rovers can find the decisive blows in front of goal, then things could soon start to look all the more positive for them again.