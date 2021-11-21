3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after 1-1 draw with Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers added another point to their Championship tally on Saturday afternoon, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Things did not start well for Rovers, who were deservedly behind at half time, after Callum O’Dowda’s 34th minute shot deflected past goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to give the hosts the lead.

However, Rovers rallied after the break, and would get their equaliser with a quarter of an hour remaining, as Ben Brereton emphatically fired home his 14th league goal of the season from a tight angle.

That result leaves Blackburn eighth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the top six ahead f Peterborough United’s trip to Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Rovers from their draw with the Robins, right here.

Which club do these 22 rarely seen former Blackburn players now play for?

1 of 22 1) Jack O'Connell Sheffield United Stoke City MK Dons Lincoln

Thomas Kaminski proves his worth yet again

It seems that Kaminski makes at least one crucial save in every game he plays for Rovers right now, and this match was no different.

The Belgian shot-stopper reacted brilliantly to prevent Scott Wharton turning into his own net inside the opening ten minutes, and then produced a brilliant save to keep out Nakhi Wells’ header and preserve a point for Rovers late on.

That serves as yet another reminder of Kaminski’s importance to this Blackburn side. But with his contract set to expire this summer – albeit with the option to extend by a further 12 months – a new long-term deal for the 29-year-old surely has to be among the club’s very top priorities.

Ayala has to return to the starting line-up

After missing Blackburn’s last three games due to injury, Ayala made his return to the matchday squad on Saturday, taking a place on the bench for Tony Mowbray’s side.

But after Ian Poveda was forced off late in the first half through an injury of his own, it was Ayala who Mowbray turned to, and it was a move that certainly paid off.

The centre back produced a dominant aerial performance for Rovers, helping to turn a physical battle in their favour, after what had been a tough first 45 for the visitors. As a result, with Ayala having proved his fitness here, it seems essential he is now brought back into the starting lineup going forward.

You have to feel for Ian Poveda

Probably the most disappointing thing about Saturday’s match for Blackburn, was the sight of Ian Poveda being stretchered off the pitch with a serious looking injury.

The on-loan Leeds United man came into this game after a breakthrough man of the match performance – where he scored his first senior goal – in Rovers’ 3-1 win over Sheffield United last time out, suggesting he was set to go on and make a big impact for the club.

But with Mowbray revealing that the club fear he has suffered ankle ligament damage, it seems the 21-year-old’s chances of continuing his development on the pitch may be on hold for some time now. That may well be devastating for Poveda, considering he will have been desperate to prove himself with this loan, something he had looked like he might be about to do.