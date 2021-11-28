3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after 1-0 win at Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a good day on Saturday, as they beat Stoke City 1-0 at the Bet365 Stadium.

After a goalless first half, on-loan Brighton winger Reda Khadra’s strike from the edge of the area seven minutes after half time was enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

That result has lifted Blackburn up to fourth in the Championship table, after a run of five wins in their last seven league games.

As a result, there will be plenty for manager Tony Mowbray to think about moving forward, and here, we’ve taken a look at three things that we learned about Blackburn from their win over the Potters.

Khadra hitting his stride

It was something of a slow start to his Blackburn career for Reda Khadra, with fitness issues forcing the winger to wait for a run in the side following his season-long loan move from Brighton.

However, with his brilliantly taken goal from the edge of the Stoke area, Khadra has now scored twice in his last four appearances for Blackburn, suggesting he is now starting to really get up to speed in the Championship, and he should be brimming with confidence he can continue that form going forward.

Given Blackburn may need as many players as possible to contribute if they are to maintain their push for the play-offs all season, this will be a welcome sight for those involved at Ewood Park.

Goalkeeping concerns emerge

One worrying sight for Blackburn on Saturday, was that of ever reliable goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski being forced off through injury moments after stretching to keep out Romaine Sawyers.

Kaminski has been of huge importance to Rovers throughout his time at the club, consistently contributing with a significant save in just about every game he plays, so the club will be waiting nervously for the results of the scan he is now set for on that injury.

Indeed, his replacement, Aynsley Pears, has previously yet to really convince for Rovers, and though he did make one important save to prevent Stoke equalising in stoppage time, questions could be asked of his positioning for that passage of play. The club will therefore be hoping to have their number one back sooner rather than later.

They can win against play-off rivals

One reason that this win may feel significant for Blackburn, is the opposition they were playing against.

Prior to their victory over the Potters, Rovers’ eight league wins this season had come against sides who were either out of form, battling relegation, or both.

But with Stoke having gone into this one sixth in the table, one place above Blackburn, this victory – even if Michael O’Neill’s side were hampered by a list of absences – will give them belief they can get the business done against those around them in the table, which will be key to their top six push.