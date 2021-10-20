3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers after 1-0 defeat to QPR

Blackburn Rovers endured a disappointing night on Tuesday, as they were beaten 1-0 by QPR at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ilias Chair’s stunning long range strike just seven minutes from time was enough to secure all three points for the hosts, handing Rovers’ a second straight 1-0 defeat when visiting QPR.

That result has left Blackburn 11th in the Championship table for now, and has no doubt given manager Tony Mowbray plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things that we learned about Blackburn from their loss in the capital.

They can’t catch a break with injuries

Injury problems have been something of a theme for Blackburn over the past few years, and they once again reared their head on Tuesday night.

At a time when long-term defensive absentees Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello are both closing in on a return to action, Rovers now have two more to worry about in the treatment room.

Midfielder Lewis Travis was forced off with a dead leg, while left-back Harry Pickering picked up a calf injury. Both could now be doubts for Saturday’s clash with Reading, and adds further scrutiny onto a transfer window that saw many more senior players leave the club than join.

They need to press more

Blackburn went into this game having given away a 2-0 half time lead to draw 2-2 with Coventry on Saturday, the second time already this season that a game had played out in such a way.

On both of those occasions, Blackburn had dropped deeper and deeper as the second half had gone on to allow their opposition back in to the match, and it was a similar story here, with Rovers’ giving a player of Chair’s quality too much time and space to get his shot away, and net what would be the winner.

If Rovers are to continue to approach teams in that way as games go on, sides are going to get these regular opportunities to punish them, and if that happens, it is hard to see them getting far at all this season.

Same old story

While there may be different players and, more recently, a different formation this time around, for Blackburn fans there may still be a sense of Deja Vu here.

Putting themselves in a position to complete for a play-off place, only to then endure a poor run of form that takes them out of contention again has been a regular occurrence for Rovers since their return to the Championship in 2018, and it seems that is becoming the case again here.

Having taken 16 points from their first nine league games of the campaign, Blackburn have now picked up just one point from their last four outings, meaning they are now once again playing catch-up in the race for the top six.

Given they may need to show they are going somewhere this season to convince soon to be out of contract key players to put pen to paper on new deals at Ewood Park, you feel that is something they are going to have to show they can change sooner rather than later.