3 things we clearly learnt about Blackburn after their 1-0 win over QPR

Blackburn Rovers claimed a big win in their battle for a Championship play-off place on Saturday afternoon, beating QPR 1-0 at Ewood Park.

After a goalless first half in which Rovers missed a number of chances to take the lead, most notably through Reda Khadra and Bradley Johnson, they would eventually open the scoring late in the second half.

With less than 15 minutes on the clock, Khadra himself fired a stunning free kick from a tight angle into the top corner of the QPR goal.

Despite some late pressure from the visitors, that free-kick was enough to end a run of five games without a win or goal, and sees Rovers move above QPR to fourth in the table.

Are these 19 Blackburn Rovers facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 True or false: Ewood Park has a capacity of over 30,000! True False

That will of course, have given manager Tony Mowbray plenty to think about going forward, so here, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about his Blackburn side, from that win over QPR.

They can still be confident about the play-off race

Coming into this one after five games without a goal or a win, some may have been questioning whether Rovers had what it takes to stay in this battle for the top six.

This however, will have given them the belief that they can, with Rovers creating by far the greater opportunities in this one, meaning it is hard to argue with any suggestion that they deserved to win this one.

Indeed, given Rovers will feel they should have taken all three points against another play-off hopeful in Sheffield United on Wednesday night, there is no reason for them not to feel as though they can remain in this battle until the end of the season at the very least.

They must try to sign Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke again in the summer

Blackburn have enjoyed plenty of success in the loan market in recent seasons, and thanks to Brighton duo Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke, they are doing so once again this time around.

Khadra was once again a huge threat in attack for Rovers on Saturday, causing QPR plenty of problems, and showing plenty of maturity to comeback from his costly penalty miss at Sheffield United in midweek, and produce that stunning match-winning moment.

Centre back van Hecke meanwhile, was equally reliable in defence, winning just about everything QPR sent at Rovers, as both played key roles in this victory for Mowbray’s side.

Given how important, and popular, they have become at Ewood Park this season, you feel that the club simply have to look at longer term deals for the pair in the summer, no matter how unlikely a deal may seem, because if they don’t ask, they certainly won’t get them.

A summer transfer decision could be about to be made

One low point for Blackburn from their victory on Saturday, was the sight of Ryan Nyambe being stretchered off shortly after half time after landing awkwardly following a challenge from Jimmy Dunne.

The right-back was replaced by Hertha Berlin loanee Deyovaisio Zeefuik, whose deal Blackburn have the option to make permanent in the summer transfer window.

With Mowbray suggesting post match that Nyambe is facing several weeks on the sidelines, it seems Zeefuik could now be set for an extended run in Blackburn’s starting lineup, and his performances in that period, could help Rovers decide whether or not to make that move permanent come the end of the season.