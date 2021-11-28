3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after win vs Blackpool

Birmingham City picked up all three points against Blackpool yesterday thanks to a Lukas Jutkiewicz goal.

The big striker replaced Troy Deeney in the 75th minute and he didn’t take long to get the winner, grabbing the only goal after an assist from youngster Jordan James.

Whilst the long injury crisis that had impacted Blues had eased somewhat, boss Lee Bowyer will have been delighted to see those on the fringes put in a good performance against a Blackpool side that have done very well this season.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the clash…

Jordan James is a talent

With Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner suspended, Bowyer had a decision to make in midfield and he gave 17-year-old James a start, with the teenager responding with an excellent display.

He wasn’t fazed by the occasion and topped off an assured showing with an assist for the only goal, so it couldn’t have gone much better!

Of course, there will need to be patient with James moving forward but his emergence suggests there is yet more quality coming through the ranks.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

The defensive structure is working well

Whilst the visitors had good spells in the game, Blues defended well on the whole and Matija Sarkic ended up keeping his tenth clean sheet of the campaign.

That’s proof that Bowyer has the team very well organised and they are hard to beat. Obviously, there are areas to improve in the final third and with how they move the ball but Birmingham are solid.

Blues should be looking up the table

Bowyer’s men are one of the pack in mid-table, but the victory yesterday means they have a ten-point cushion over the bottom three, whilst they trail the play-off places by six.

So, they should be looking up and even though it hasn’t always been pretty, Blues are getting results and they have a lot of quality to come back into the team.