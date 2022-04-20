3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 6-1 loss to Blackpool

Birmingham suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Blackpool at the weekend, which has many Blues supporters questioning whether Lee Bowyer is the right man to take the club forward.

There have been signs of promise with the former player at the helm but their form has dipped – with injuries also playing a part – and they have instead ended up in 20th place in the league.

They would no doubt have hoped for a result against the Seasiders at the weekend that could have dragged them further away from the relegation places. However, they didn’t just lose, they were throughly beaten, with Neil Critchley’s side putting six past the Blues.

After such a massive defeat for Birmingham then, here are three things we learnt about the club after the game.

Zach Jeacock might need more experience before being entrusted as first-choice keeper at Birmingham

It seems self-explanatory but it is true – Jeacock will probably need another loan spell lower down the division next season.

The 20-year-old has the potential to be solid in goal for whoever he plays for in the future and has played in the EFL before during a loan stint at Salford. He’s also managed four games for the Blues too so far.

However, in his two appearances this season, he has conceded ten goals. Whilst he is not the only person to blame for shipping so many goals – there is a full defensive backline in front of him – it perhaps shows that he needs more gametime elsewhere before returning to the club as an option.

He’s been thrown in at the deep end in the last two games – and his confidence might be shot at after two heavy defeats. It would be wise then to send him on a loan to a League One or Two outfit so he can get some good performances in and come back to the club brimming with confidence again.

If he’s available, the Blues should sign Onel Hernandez in the summer window

Even in a defeat as heavy as this one, Onel Hernandez was able to flourish and shine as one of the best players not only for the Blues but on the pitch in general.

The winger was able to tee up his teammate with an assist for their lone goal in the 6-1 defeat and also had three key passes as per SofaScore – more than anyone else on the field.

The player is not at fault for his teammates being unable to do anything with the chances he was creating or the passes he was handing to them. He also cannot be relied upon as the only creative output.

The Blues would be a weaker side without him – and if they can snap him up again next season from Norwich, then they should do so.

Birmingham need to sort out their strikeforce in summer – and be more clinical with their chances

It’s easier said than done but Birmingham cannot keep wasting chances in attack and getting away with it and Lee Bowyer will need to ensure he has a settled and solid strikeforce next season.

Their attack for the game against Blackpool was the duo of Lyle Taylor and Troy Deeney. The former has looked bright at times but is only on loan from Nottingham Forest and may not be there again next season. Against Blackpool, he also did very little and had the least touches of anyone on the field.

As for the latter, he is experienced and can score at this level – but a return of four goals in 22 appearances since his move is not ideal for a 33-year-old.

The Blues also wasted two big chances in the game to score – and that could really have turned the game on its head. Next season then, Bowyer will need to sort out his striking options.