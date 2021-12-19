3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 4-0 loss v Blackburn

Birmingham City made it three matches without a win on Saturday afternoon when they slumped to a 4-0 loss away from home against Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues’ last victory – which was a 1-0 success over Blackpool – seems like a long time ago now as a loss to Millwall followed that and they succumbed a lead against Cardiff City last weekend in second half stoppage time to draw 2-2.

And things were even worse at Ewood Park as Tony Mowbray’s side ran riot in the second half, with the prolific Ben Brereton Diaz notching a brace.

It left Lee Bowyer with a lot to think about and his post-match revelation of captain Harlee Dean being put up for transfer ended up being an even bigger talking point than the result – let’s reflect on that drubbing though and see what we clearly learnt about Birmingham following that.

A change of system may be needed

Bowyer has stuck and persisted with a back three all season, and it’s had mixed success with the Blues going on an unbeaten run to start the season but then struggling.

Inconsistencies have crept in and after this latest defeat there must be thoughts in Bowyer’s head that it’s time to change the formation now.

There are several ways that Bowyer can go with a back four – he could play with a diamond midfield or set up in a 4-3-3 but if a system isn’t working like it currently isn’t then you need a plan B – Bowyer does not seem to have that right now.

New defenders are necessary

With the p0st-match mic drop moment that Harlee Dean has been transfer listed by the club, it has made the need for a new defender or two in January a massive one.

When you look at the players Bowyer has to choose from, it makes the fact that Birmingham conceded four pretty silly – Dion Sanderson and Kristian Pedersen are both very good Championship players and Marc Roberts, despite being in his early 30’s now, is still good.

Sanderson could end up being recalled by Wolves though in January and that would mean two defenders are needed instead of just one.

The leaking of avoidable goals though is a massive issue and it’s one Bowyer has to get right.

They miss Chong

In the early part of the season, the flair and creativity of Tahith Chong lit up several Championship stadiums – including St. Andrew’s.

But a ruptured thigh tendon suffered at the end of October means that the Dutchman will be on the sidelines for quite a few months, and even though his loan deal from Manchester United is until the end of the season it could be terminated in January.

It will be incredibly difficult for Bowyer to find someone else in the mid-season window to replace Chong but at this point it seems very important to do so as they’re severely lacking in creativity in the final third, as they showed at Ewood Park.