3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 3-0 win vs Luton Town

Birmingham City picked up an important three points as they beat Luton Town 3-0 at St. Andrew’s yesterday.

Lee Bowyer’s men have been frustratingly inconsistent for large parts of the season, but they put in a pretty complete performance to beat the Hatters, with goals from Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez sealing the win.

Whilst Blues only moved up to 17th in the table, and there is still plenty of anger towards the owners, it did at least give the support something to be positive about.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the victory…

The January additions have made a major difference

You would imagine that Bowyer and the recruitment team felt pretty content after the win, with the goals all scored by players who were brought in last month.

Bacuna, Hernandez and Taylor have all offered Blues a new attacking threat, bringing pace, power and quality to a side that had lacked inspiration in the final third for most of the season.

Even without the goals, these three have made Bowyer’s side a much more dangerous prospect.

They must do all they can to sign Lyle Taylor permanently

As mentioned, all three have made a big impact since joining but Taylor has the potential to be a real hit with the Blues support.

The striker has been clinical since joining, scoring three goals in four games, in a team that has lacked a natural goalscorer.

Working with Bowyer again has been great for the player, and even after a few weeks you would imagine Birmingham are desperate to keep the player beyond this season. So, sorting a permanent transfer in the summer already has to be a priority.

The best XI are very competitive in this league

Finally, it showed that, at their best, Birmingham are a good Championship side.

Luton had been flying going into the game and are firmly in the play-off picture, and whilst they had their moments yesterday, there’s no denying that Blues were the better team on the day.

If Bowyer can keep most of that XI fit, he will back his team to get some more good results in the coming weeks and months.