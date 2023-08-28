Highlights Jay Stansfield impresses on his debut for Birmingham City, scoring an injury-time winner and earning praise from manager Eustace.

Birmingham City's defense needs improvement after a less comfortable victory against Plymouth Argyle, conceding more shots on target.

The squad depth at Birmingham City is proving crucial, with four of their six league goals coming from substitutes and highlighting the team's unity and commitment to the manager's tactics.

Saturday afternoon proved another successful Championship outing for Birmingham City as they beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at St Andrew's.

Scott Hogan had given the home side an early eighth minute lead in the match, only for this to be cancelled out in the second half when Ryan Hardie found the back of the net on the hour mark.

In the end, Blues' new arrival, young forward Jay Stansfield, proved the difference on his club debut, firing home deep into injury time to earn the club all three points.

With four Championship matches played, Blues now sit 3rd in the league standings at this very early stage, with ten points on the board.

With that said, below, we've discussed three things we learnt, or continued to learn about the Blues as a result of the Plymouth clash.

Eustace is a big fan of Jay Stansfield

After arriving at Birmingham City from Fulham on loan ahead of the match, it was undoubtedly a dream start to life at St Andrew's for Jay Stansfield.

Having been on loan at Exeter City last season, going and scoring an injury-time winner against Plymouth Argyle is the stuff of dreams.

It certainly sounds as though Eustace is a big fan of the player, and is expecting big things of the 20-year-old this upcoming season with the Blues boss having waxed lyrical about the young forward after the match.

"Jay is an excellent player,” said Eustace, via BirminghamLive

“I think it’s a statement of intent that he chose us. He had 12 or 13 Championship clubs wanting him, and it’s very pleasing that he wanted to come to Birmingham City.

“It was an outstanding finish. We’ve watched him over the last couple of seasons how he has progressed and developed, and he’s going to be a really big player for us.

“He comes with a real hunger. He’s got great pedigree. He’s come from Exeter, where he was on fire last year, and he’s at a top Premier League club who do the right things. For him to choose us over a lot of other clubs is a massive statement.”

They must tighten up at the back

Whilst the Blues had cruised to victory against Bristol City the weekend prior, although they won, things were not as comfortable this time around.

Indeed, they were rather open at the back at times, and also struggled to get on the ball, with just 35% possession compared to Plymouth's 65%.

Furthermore, in terms of shots on target, Plymouth had eight compared to Birmingham City's four.

In the end, it didn't matter thanks to Jay Stansfield's match-winner, but it would be negligent not to mention that Plymouth did cause the Blues a few problems at the back.

Squad depth is making a difference

Last but not least, we learnt that the squad depth at Birmingham City continues to make a difference for the Blues.

After a busy summer strengthening the squad, that will surely please John Eustace.

Indeed, Blues have scored six league goals so far this season, and four of them have come from substitutes coming off the bench. Only Scott Hogan's strike on Saturday and Siriki Dembele's strike on the opening day have been scored by starters.

Lukas Jutkiewicz was match winner off the bench against Leeds from the spot. Similarly, Jutkiewicz and another sub, Koji Miyoshi, did the job at Bristol City.

Of course, Jay Stansfield's 95th minute winner was another example of this.

Whilst I'm sure Eustace would love to have his starters on the scoresheet, what it does show is that the whole squad at St Andrews are engaged and buying in to what the Blues' boss is trying to do.