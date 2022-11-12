3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 2-1 defeat v Sunderland

Birmingham City‘s four-game unbeaten run came to an end at St Andrew’s last night as they lost 2-1 to Sunderland.

The last Friday evening Championship fixture before the World Cup break saw the Black Cats travel down to the West Midlands and it was thanks to the brilliance of Amad Diallo – who set up the first goal and scored the second – that they took all three points back to the North East with them.

John Eustace’s side fought back into the game and pushed hard for an equaliser after Lukas Jutkiewicz had halved the deficit but they ran out of time.

Here, we’ve highlighted three things we’ve learnt as we reflect on last night’s game from Blues’ perspective…

They can count themselves unlucky

Birmingham can count themselves really unlucky as on another day, they could’ve come away from Friday evening’s game at St Andrew’s with at least a point.

Dion Sanderson’s effort was blocked on the line while Tahith Chong was tugged down in the box late on – with the referee waving away calls for a penalty.

It was a game of very tight margins, with the winning goal a screamer from Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo, and the Blues were not helped by playing Saturday, Tuesday, Friday when Sunderland didn’t have a game in midweek.

It should be all positivity as they head into the World Cup break

The Blues will have been desperate to head into the World Cup break with another victory under their belts but even after losing out last night, there is plenty of positivity to be taken into the upcoming hiatus.

Many were tipping Birmingham to go down at the start of the season and may have been patting themselves on the back after their poor start but they’ve been hugely impressive since that victory against Preston North End.

They may have lost last night but it was a game of tight margins and they finished the game on top.

Last night’s defeat should not dampen the hope of supporters. It should be all positivity for Eustace and his squad as they head into the World Cup break.

Lukas Jutkiewicz still has a part to play

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s influence at St Andrew’s has been fading for some time but he served a reminder last night that he still has a part to play.

The towering frontman came off the bench to great effect against Sunderland – making himself a real nuisance for defenders and pulling his side back into the game with a very smart finish.

That was the 33-year-old’s first of the season and a reminder that, particularly with five substitutions allowed in the EFL this term, Jutkiewicz can be a very useful squad player.