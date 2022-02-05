3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 2-1 defeat v Sheffield United

Birmingham City endured another frustrating night as they were beaten by Sheffield United 2-1 at St Andrews.

Birmingham had a tough task as they came into the game out of form and conceding goals at an alarming rate.

Prior to the game game, Lee Bowyer’s side had just won twice in ten games, conceding 12 in their last five. So, you may have been excused if you were to think this may have been an easy game for Sheffield United.

However, the Blues proved a tough side to break down, ensuring they kept things tight at the back, limiting Sheffield United to just nine shots in the game. They even took the lead as Lyle Taylor gave them the lead with a tidy finish from the edge of the box after a good run from Juninho Bacuna.

But it was another defensive collapse as they concede two incredibly poor goals which would have left Lee Bowyer fuming.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Blues Rams during last night’s defeat.

Lyle Taylor shone again

Lyle Taylor is proving to be the deadly finisher Birmingham City have craved for a number of seasons after Che Adam’s departure to Southampton.

He obviously scored with another good finish but has worked tirelessly off the ball as Blues looked to frustrate Sheffield United. Taylor did the same against Derby, and the drop in performance in that game happened when he came off as they lost that energy at the top of the pitch.

Two goals in two games is a limited amount but what we’re seeing so far is a massive step forward as Blues have been so wasteful this season in front of goal.

This squad lacks depth

It seems an obvious thing to say but this squad is seriously lacking depth in key areas. Birmingham put in a tireless display against Derby and Bowyer opted for an unchanged side going into the game against Sheffield United.

You could see though how quickly the players faded in the game as Paul Heckingbottom’s side found it very easy to carve through the midfield in the second half.

It’s something that needs addressing but now the January transfer window is closed, getting fresh legs in will have to wait.

The defence is not good enough

The goals Sheffield United scored on Friday night were all too easy for them.

If you analyse the first goal, Marc Roberts was completely unaware as to where Billy Sharp was. Billy Sharp, the record Championship goal scorer.

The second goal, the midfield went to sleep, allowed Fleck and Bogle to ghost through and ultimately put Blades in front.

The amount of goals Birmingham have conceded recently is frightening and if things don’t tighten up, they could see themselves dragged into a relegation battle.