3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 2-1 defeat v Norwich City

Onel Hernandez came back to bite the club he joined on loan in the second half of last season by scoring a 93rd minute winner for Norwich City at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City are still outside of the bottom three in the Championship, but only on goal difference and Swansea City and Coventry City have the chance to change that fact this evening.

Scott Hogan opened the scoring in the 50th minute, after Jordan Graham’s cross deflected kindly off of Andrew Omobamidele for the hosts.

But, the Irish centre back equalised 13 minutes later for the visitors and they looked the more likely to go on and take the three points throughout the closing exchanges.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Birmingham after their 2-1 defeat v Norwich…

Attacking reinforcements are needed

With Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz passed their peak, the Blues are heavily reliant on Scott Hogan to be their chief goal threat and shoulder a large portion of the goalscoring burden.

Juninho Bacuna has shown that he is capable of chipping in, with set pieces also being an important source of goals for the Blues in recent years, but Hogan needs support.

Hannibal Mejbri replaced Hogan on the hour mark and should add some attacking vigor, but in terms of central strikers, the Blues do not have the quality that even those around them in the table do at the moment.

Creative reinforcements are also needed

This is a greater concern than the above point, the Blues have only mustered over one expected goal once in a match so far this season, as per Wyscout, and they are not solid defensively enough to survive with such a blunt attacking process.

Bacuna needs support, in time that may come from Mejbri, but the wing backs need to chip in as well.

Emmanuel Longelo should aid that process in the coming weeks but the Blues are relying a lot on loanees to provide some inspiration in the final third.

Defence is becoming an issue

Without many high profile names who can bail them out in the final third, there is more scrutiny on the Blues’ defence this season and that is becoming a problem.

Hernandez’s late winner is very preventable and their defensive shape is all wrong when defending a desperate long ball forward from Tim Krul.

John Eustace needs to find a way of keeping games to slim margins, which this one was, if they are to stay up in the second tier and tightening things up at the back is one way to do that, at the moment they look brittle and vulnerable against most Championship frontlines.