3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 2-0 win v QPR

Birmingham City beat second-placed QPR 2-0 at St Andrew’s last night thanks to two goals inside the opening half hour.

Auston Trusty’s eye-catching flick gave the Blues their opener before Emmanuel Longelo curled a second past Seny Dieng and into the bottom corner.

The R’s pushed for a response but John Eustace’s side shut them out thanks to some no-nonsense defending and John Ruddy’s penalty save.

Birmingham have now won three of their last five Championship games and will be high in confidence ahead of their midweek clash against Millwall.

Before our focus shifts to that game, however, here are three things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 2-0 defeat to QPR…

Auston Trusty remains a threat from set pieces

Trusty’s overhead flick was perfectly weighted to loop over the R’s backline and Dieng before dipping down into the back of the net – giving the Blues the perfect start last night.

It was a moment of magic from the Arsenal loanee and one that further highlighted that he’s a threat from set pieces.

Defenders are expected to be dangerous in the air but Trusty has proven himself capable of scoring in different ways – having thundered in a header against Bristol City and reacted fastest to nip in front of Daniel Bentley to grab his second in that game – and that makes him a problem for opposition sides.

John Ruddy has quietly been one of the signings of the summer

You cannot underestimate just how important John Ruddy’s penalty save was last night as the experienced shot-stopper flung himself to the right and parried Lyndon Dykes’ penalty late on.

Had the R’s scored then, they would have had all the momentum and another could well have followed.

There has been plenty to be positive about for the Blues this term and the growth under Eustace has been driven by some of their summer signings but Ruddy could quietly be the best of the lot.

He’s brought real stability at the back and has come up with some big moments already.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Birmingham City players play for now?

1 of 20 DEMARAI GRAY LEICESTER EVERTON

Refereeing let-off is a warning over Hannibal Mejbri

On another day, Hannibal Mejbri could well have seen red at St Andrew’s last night.

The Manchester United loanee’s ferocious style of play is what has quickly made him a popular figure amongst Blues supporters but it nearly cost him against the R’s.

The midfielder picked up an early yellow card and was playing right on the line.

He was lucky not to receive a second yellow and his marching orders when he tripped fellow Red Devils loanee Ethan Laird early in the second half and that Eustace subbed him moments later highlighted the manager’s concern.

That tenacity is a key part of his game but last night’s refereeing left-off has to be a warning for Mejbri.