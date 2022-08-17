3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 1-1 draw v Watford

Birmingham City earned an impressive point at home to Watford on Tuesday night.

A first half strike from George Hall had the hosts in front after 19 minutes of action.

But Ken Sema pulled back an equaliser for the Hornets to leave the teams to share the spoils at St. Andrew’s.

Despite chances at either end, the scores remained 1-1 to the final whistle which leaves John Eustace’s side with five points from their first four games of the Championship season.

Here we look at three things we clearly learned from their latest result against Rob Edwards’ side…

Birmingham attacking with intent

The Blues only held 29 per cent of possession during their clash with Watford, but managed twice as many shots on target.

The team attacked with authority and intent that made them dangerous every time a break was on.

This is a clear sign of progress under Eustace and an identity for the team.

Moving the ball quickly up the pitch into space is really playing to the strength of the squad’s attacking options.

This approach netted the team a point that it otherwise may not have gotten under Bowyer last season.

Juninho Bacuna in particular is looking like a real live wire every time he gets on the ball and is proving to be a great addition to the squad since arriving earlier this summer.

Bright signs for the future

The 18-year old Hall popped up in the box at the right moment to poke home the first goal of the game with a tidy finish.

This was a great moment for supporters and shows the impact he may be able to have with the team.

The academy has produced some exciting names over the years and having another bright talent emerge is a great sign for the future.

Josh Williams has also shown a glimpse of what the future may hold for the club with his appearance on the right flank.

The defender played quite well in what was his first league start for the team. To do so against such stiff opposition only adds to the impressive nature of his performance.

Watford highlight the work still to be done

But, on the other hand, the performance of Watford showed that there is still a long way to go before Birmingham can be considered a real threat for the top six places.

While it was a great result for the Blues, Edwards’ side possessed a much greater quality throughout the game that showed the gulf in class between the two sides.

The early signs are positive from Birmingham, but the club will not be turned around in one transfer window or with one managerial appointment.

It will be a slow process back to competing at the top, but Tuesday night showed that it is so far so good under Eustace.