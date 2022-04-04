3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 1-0 win v West Brom

Birmingham City picked up an important 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, climbing above Bristol City into 18th as a result thanks to Lyle Taylor’s spot kick.

The Blues had won just one of their previous seven ahead of the visit of the Baggies and they produced a very assured defensive performance.

West Brom’s woes under Steve Bruce continued, with the Baggies still looking like they would have been better off sticking with, now Besiktas manager, Valerien Ismael for the remainder of the campaign.

Birmingham have been over-reliant on loan players this season and therefore it will be important for the club to be smart in their recruitment this summer, to give Lee Bowyer the tools to continue the team’s progress on the pitch.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Blues after their 1-0 win v West Brom…

Leaving a lot to be desired in the final third

Birmingham managed two shots in the entire afternoon at St Andrew’s.

It is very rare that you will win a game from only taking two shots on the opposition’s goal, but West Brom’s lacklustre attack saw the Blues see the game out quite comfortably.

Juninho Bacuna completed the other shot, aside from Taylor’s penalty, a speculative effort from range that was easily gathered by Sam Johnstone.

Content to sit in

Well marshalled by Marc Roberts at the heart of defence, the Blues’ makeshift trio, with Maxime Colin and Nico Gordon either side of the 31-year-old, gave West Brom precious little from open play and only looked likely to be breached from set pieces.

Andy Carroll and Matt Clarke missed headed opportunities that they would love to have back, but otherwise, Birmingham were able to limit the Baggies to shots from outside the area, that were poorly executed in the end.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues drop back after taking the lead consistently in the season’s final stretch.

Taylor’s audacious penalty technique remains undefeated

Since switching to a slow ‘walk up to the ball’ technique when playing for Charlton Athletic in 2018/19, Lyle Taylor is yet to miss from 12 yards.

The 32-year-old nonchalantly dispatched his second half spot kick, sending Sam Johnstone the other way to continue his impressive form since joining on loan from Nottingham Forest in January.

Taylor will be hoping that there is scope for a permanent move in the summer, with the Montserrat international clearly not in Steve Cooper’s plans at the City Ground.