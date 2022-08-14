3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 1-0 defeat v Cardiff

Birmingham City came away from the Welsh capital pointless on Saturday afternoon after they were defeated by Cardiff City.

It was a poor performance from the Blues in a game where they struggled to find their stride as the Bluebirds dominated possession against John Eustace’s side.

Cardiff took the lead early in the first half after Jaden Philogene tapped home following some good work from Callum O’Dowda.

It took Birmingham 30 minutes of the match to threaten Steve Morison’s side after Scott Hogan raced through, before Jamilu Collins put in an excellent last ditch tackle to deny him.

Birmingham did improve in the second half and had a penalty shout waved away as Cedric Kipre appeared to upend Scott Hogan with the referee denying the opportunity.

From there, Birmingham struggled to lay a glove on Cardiff, leaving Eustace with plenty to think about heading into their next game with Watford on Tuesday night as the score ended 1-0.

With that in mind, here are three things we learnt about the Blues after their defeat.

They need more creativity in midfield

One thing that was lacking was creativity.

Bacuna was the only player in the starting XI that could put his foot on the ball and find openings and with Hogan and Deeney being limited in what they can do in the approach play, bringing someone else with a creative spark is imperative.

Birmingham will play teams who will sit back, or who will dominate possession, so having someone comfortable in possession will give them the chance to for a different avenue in games where they will be up against it.

Wing-back areas look weak

Przemyslaw Placheta has enjoyed a positive start to life at St Andrews but his defensive play was exposed against Cardiff.

Callum O’Dowda enjoyed himself down Birmingham’s left hand side and found space constantly, exploiting this multiple times, with the goal coming from this secnario as well.

On the right hand side, Maximi Colin is a solid Championship player, but if Birmingham are to persist with wing-backs, then a more rounded player might suit that position as Birmingham could become too predictable in their approach play.

They should find an alternative to Marc Roberts

Similar to Colin, Roberts is a solid Championship player but only in a certain system. He was constantly exposed against Cardiff and his positioning was a major worry as he was the central figure in a back three.

Max Watters ran through on goal unmarked as Roberts was nowhere to be seen before the former Crawley man was denied by the excellent John Ruddy.

This lack of awareness has been ongoing and will continue to cost Birmingham goals if they struggled to find someone who suits the system and style of play Eustace wants to implement.