3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 1-0 defeat to Leicester City

Birmingham City’s impressive unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday night as Leicester City knocked them out of the Emirates FA Cup.

Blues made the short trip to the King Power Stadium on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and would have been hoping to extend that run and pull off a real cup upset on Wednesday evening.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers clearly wasn’t taking the game lightly, though, with the likes of James Maddison, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira all starting for the Foxes.

It was Maddison who saw plenty of the ball and caused problems for Blues in the first-half, but Leicester – who accrued 77% possession on the night – were unable to break down a resilient Blues back-line.

On 82 minutes, though, Leicester finally broke the deadlock when Pereira headed past Lee Camp from a Marc Albrighton cross, which was ultimately enough for them to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Birmingham did apply real pressure in the latter stages of the tie, but Leicester held on as they prepare to face Chelsea in the next round.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Birmingham after their 1-0 defeat at the King Power…

Quality proves too much for Blues

Ultimately, the true class of the Premier League side chasing Champions League qualification proved to be too much for Birmingham, who did their best to keep out the dominant Foxes.

They accrued 77% of the ball throughout the encounter and registered only two shots on target, but you could just tell that they were more comfortable on the ball than their opponents.

Blues did look threatening on the counter when they managed to break away, but you can’t rely solely on counter attacks to win games of football, especially against a team like Leicester.

In the end, their true quality told after a well-worked goal, as Pereira rose highest to flick a smart header past Camp.

Birmingham fans wouldn’t have been expecting Rodgers to field that strong of a side, but it paid dividends for Leicester in the end.

Bellingham’s mobility missed

Bellingham was rested for the trip to King Power Stadium, with the midfielder being left out due to fitness reasons, rather than speculation linking him with German giants Borussia Dortmund.

A completely sensible decision made by Clotet, as it is quite extraordinary for a player aged only 16-years-old to play week in, week out in the Championship and make over 34 appearances this term.

But Bellingham’s importance to Blues was clear to see on Wednesday night without the teenager even kicking a ball, as Blues missed his tenacity and work-rate in midfield.

Ivan Sunjic and Maikel Kieftenbeld were selected as their midfield pairing, but the pair were overran by the likes of Maddison, Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi who were all allowed to dictate play far too easily.

Sunjic and Kieftenbeld are quite static, solid midfielders who struggled to make things tick on Wednesday evening, and Clotet tried to match Leicester when bringing on Gary Gardner towards the end.

Bellingham offers so much mobility and work-rate in the middle of the park, and that could have helped Blues get in their opponents’ faces and be much more fluid against a well-drilled Leicester unit last night.

Hogan left frustrated on a few occasions

When Blues did break with speed, it was often their final pass which was lacking.

Hogan went into the clash on the back of scoring six goals in seven games since joining from Aston Villa in January, and he could have added to that tally if their final pass was better.

On a number of occasions, the forward stretched the defence and got himself in perfect opportunities to run through on goal after beating the offside trap.

But Hogan was left frustrated as his teammates failed to pick him out, despite having plenty of chances to play him through on goal with Kasper Schmeichel.

This is something that Blues will need to improve on in the future, as a player like Hogan thrives on getting in behind with his pace as he showed against QPR at the weekend.