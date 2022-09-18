3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 0-0 draw vs Coventry City

Birmingham City made it three games in a row without defeat after they drew 0-0 with Coventry City at St. Andrew’s on Saturday.

Whilst John Eustace’s side couldn’t build on the impressive victory over West Brom in the week, the boss will be pleased to take a point from what was a dull game on the whole.

Of course, there are areas for Blues to improve but the reality is that the fans can see what the new manager is trying to do with the team moving forward.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Birmingham following the goalless draw with the Sky Blues…

They are becoming hard to beat

Even though a three-game unbeaten run is hardly incredible, it’s a good starting block for Blues, especially when you consider the number of young players that are involved in the XI and matchday squad.

That proves there is a spirit in the group and that solidity, with the side recording another clean sheet, offers a solid base to build on moving forward.

Krystian Bielik can make a difference

A reason for that could have been the introduction of Bielik to the team.

It’s no coincidence that in the three games he has featured Blues have conceded just one goal – which came from the penalty spot.

He has brought an additional physicality to the team and he is clever with his positioning. Pleasingly, there’s still more to come from the Polish international as he builds up his fitness but the early signs are positive.

Goals are still an issue

Despite the general positivity surrounding Blues, the lack of goals is a worry.

Yes, they managed three against Albion, but they were allowed to play on the break that night, and, aside from that win, it’s five goals in nine games which isn’t good enough.

The draw with Coventry followed a similar trend in that Blues struggled to create clear opportunities and that will be a worry. The boss needs to consider a few tweaks to get more openings in the final third.