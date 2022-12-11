3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after their 0-0 draw v Blackpool

Birmingham City played out a 0-0 draw at Blackpool yesterday afternoon, in a game where it was the Blues who looked the more dominant side.

John Eustace’s side were also denied two goals because of the linesman’s flag, whilst creating some good openings throughout the 90 minutes.

Now, all sights will be set on Friday evening’s clash at home to Reading, with the Blues likely to take a fair bit of confidence into the clash, despite not picking up all three points yesterday.

Here, we take a look at three things that we clearly learnt about the Midlands club after their 0-0 draw at Blackpool…

Defensive resilience displayed again

Birmingham have performed really well as a defensive unit this season and they once again put in an excellent display against the Seasiders.

The Blues have now kept eight clean sheets during their opening 21 matches of the Championship campaign, conceding just 20 goals in that time.

John Ruddy did not have too much to do throughout the 90, however, he was called into action a little bit more in the second half.

Hannibal Mejbri impresses after World Cup adventure

Representing Tunisia during the World Cup, Hannibal Mejbri was tasked with starting against Blackpool and he returned an excellent display.

Intelligent on the ball and looking like a creative threat throughout, he was also smart out of possession and helped his side win the ball back and continue inflicting pressure.

Birmingham used the loan market brilliantly during the summer, with Hannibal’s performance yesterday only adding more truth to that statement.

A clinical touch perhaps needed

When performing as they did away from home, they deserved to take all three points back with them to the Midlands.

Creating some good chances during the 90 minutes, they needed to show a little more of a clinical touch to secure all three points.

The Blues may look to bolster their striking options when January comes around, as they may target a player who brings a different dynamic to the forward line.