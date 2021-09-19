3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after heavy defeat against Peterborough

Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat against Peterborough on Saturday, with Lee Bowyer’s side second best throughout.

A Harlee Dean own goal inside a minute summed up how the afternoon would play out for Blues, and a Jonson Clarke-Harris penalty meant the visitors had it all to do at half-time.

Jorge Grant effectively sealed the points surely into the second half, whilst Gary Gardner was dismissed to cap off what was a miserable afternoon for Blues.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game from Birmingham’s perspective…

The Deeney – Jutkiewicz partnership may not work

In truth, many fans would’ve known this from the moment Troy Deeney signed. Like Lukas Jutkiewicz, the boyhood fan is a target man who lacks the ability to run in behind but can play with his back to goal.

But, playing them together didn’t work as they don’t have enough variety up top. Scott Hogan has qualities that would complement either player and it seems he will need to start moving forward.

One of Deeney or Jutkiewicz, probably the latter, will have to settle for a role as impact sub next time out.

Rotation will be required moving forward

Bowyer has already admitted that ‘fatigue’ was an issue, and he may have known about that before the fixture as he made two changes.

Prior to that though, the Blues XI has been pretty easy to pick, with the same team turning out game after game. Bowyer could argue that he lacks depth to make changes but there are other options available.

Moving forward, the boss will have to use his squad intelligently to ensure they’re ready to compete as they need to.

Lack of goals is a worry

A return of ten goals in eight games isn’t too bad, however it becomes a worry when you remember that five of those came in one match at Luton.

So, five goals in the other seven games is not acceptable. Whether it’s tweaking the formation for certain fixtures, or adopting a more aggressive approach from the start, Blues need to have a more attacking threat.

20 quiz questions about Birmingham City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What was the score on the opening day of the season? 0-1 0-2 1-1 2-1