3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after 4-1 defeat vs Fulham

Birmingham City fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Fulham last night as they missed out on the chance to move into the top six in the Championship.

Despite the scoreline, it was a closer game that it looks, with the clinical finishing of Marco Silva’s men, combined with individual errors from Blues, making it appear a one-sided thrashing.

The defeat halts Blues’ momentum but Lee Bowyer is sure to have the players fired up for a weekend trip to Peterborough United that seems winnable.

Whilst that will be the focus now, we looked at THREE things we learnt from last night’s game…

Blues lack that real top quality in the final third

The emphatic win for Fulham came because of their ruthlessness in the final third. They had 15 attempts, with ten of those on target, with the likes of Harry Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic excelling.

For Birmingham, they had more shots than the Cottagers, with seven on target, yet managed just one goal – from the penalty spot. So, that highlights the difference between the two.

Bowyer’s men were clinical at Luton but aside from that they’ve managed five goals in six games. That needs to improve and hopefully Troy Deeney will help rectify that.

They can compete with the best in the league

As we’ve just proven with the stats, this was actually a close game for the most part.

And, Blues have to take huge encouragement from that. Fulham are widely regarded as the best team in the league, so to be competitive for long periods suggests Birmingham can compete with anyone in the league.

They won’t come up against players that have the quality of Mitrovic and Wilson in particular every week.

There’s reasons for positivity

Following on from that, this shouldn’t impact the positive mood that surrounds the team right now.

The support applauded the side off because they recognised the team did well. Of course, the individual errors can’t happen every week, but on the whole the likes of Ivan Sunjic and Marc Roberts, who were at fault last night, have done very well.

So, fans will keep the faith and they will back the team to get back to winning ways against Peterborough.